The Readers' Forum: Tuesday letters

School support needed

I am a teacher’s assistant at Frank Morgan Elementary School and a full-time elementary education student at Salem College. I have been in contact with The Forsyth Promise, a local nonprofit, regarding public school funding. I have been heavily involved with advocating for equitable funding in the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school system and have come to find out it is something that is mentioned a lot but is not advancing past the talking stage. Especially with those who are not involved in education.

The upcoming Board of Education election is a serious matter to consider regarding funding. Funding in our school system is very unequitable. We have many Title I schools that do not get the same funds or help that other schools get. I, personally, see this being true as I work at a school that is heavily supported and equipped.

In order to help these Title I schools, we must decide who will be deciding what funds go where. And that starts directly at the Board of Education. They are the ones who decide what goes where, and whom they help. And it is our votes that count toward helping these students out, who desperately need it. They are the ones who need someone to advocate for them. Your vote counts!

Amber Esch

Winston-Salem

Fair in judging

“Empathy is not a quality many Republican senators want to see in the next Supreme Court justice,” reporter Lisa Mascaro writes to begin the March 3 story, “Supreme Court nominee’s ‘empathy’ is flashpoint.” Ain’t that the truth.

But the main problem with the questions that some Republican senators peppered Ketanji Brown Jackson with is that they didn’t want to know if she would be fair in judging these questions if they came before the court — they wanted to know if she agreed with their partisan views, which they aired ad nauseum.

She probably doesn’t. I hope she doesn’t. I don’t.

There were plenty of Republicans who refrained from making speeches for their constituents and were decent and thoughtful, unlike the “firebrands” you rightly condemned (“Our view: Ketanji Brown Jackson is the woman for the job,” March 29). Both of North Carolina’s senators, Thom Tillis and Richard Burr, said that she was well-qualified, but they voted against her anyway.

Burr, especially, since he’s on his way out, could have done the decent thing. It would have cost him nothing; there’s still going to be a conservative majority on the court. It might serve to heal our national rift a little bit. But party still comes before country, I guess.

Gerald Bean

Winston-Salem

Helping people

I agree with your March 31 editorial “Families need housing,” and with your conclusion that if the free market won’t solve this problem — and it hasn’t yet — the government should step in.

Some people only believe in a government that will make life worse for the people they dislike.

If government can’t help, if it can only harm, it makes no sense to have a government.

Fortunately, it can help. If we elect the right people.

Martin Stribble

Winston-Salem

Consider the value

With primary elections beginning soon, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County voters need to consider which candidates for the Board of Education will best represent kids, teachers, parents and Forsyth County.

I urge those who do not already know Lida Calvert-Hayes to do their due diligence and support her with their vote. Lida has proven herself as a business leader in our community as well as a present member of the board. She works tirelessly for the good of all the people of the county.

Consider the value Lida brings and vote to reelect (www.lidaforschoolboard.com).

Bill Cowan

Winston-Salem