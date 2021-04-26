The Readers' Forum: Tuesday letters

So, if I could, I would like to ask Biden several questions, including: Why don’t you support adoptions rather than abortions? Are you not doing so because it is not a popular idea and, as a result, not supporting liberal abortion rights may cause you to lose votes if you run for a second term? Or are you not supporting adoption because you really don’t care about the lives of unborn babies?

Harvey Armour

Winston-Salem

A new reason

Recently, Marc Thiessen wrote an opinion column criticizing the MLB’s relocation of the All-Star Game due to the league’s opinion that Georgia’s new election law has too limiting an effect on voter rights and access (“MLB’s values: In line with Georgia or Cuba?,” April 12). He claimed that The Washington Post’s fact-checker found that the law’s net effect was actually to expand voting opportunities, and selectively pulled an incomplete quote from the piece to support this claim.

In actuality, the fact-check addressed only the early voting portion of the law (a small part of the overall legislation), and not the overall effect of all components of the law, which the fact-check certainly did not recognize as positive.