The Readers' Forum: Tuesday letters

Rip currents
According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), rip currents account for 80% of beach rescues, and can be dangerous or deadly if you don’t know what to do. Rip currents (also called undertow or rip tides) are narrow channels of fast-moving water prevalent along the beaches of the East, Gulf and West coasts and Great Lakes. Rip currents are responsible for about 100 U.S. deaths every year.
Most beachgoers know the usual safety rules, including swimming at beaches protected by lifeguards, but rip currents add complications. This is illustrated by a recent North Carolina incident that resulted in one fatality (“Rescuer at Kure Beach almost became a victim,” April 24).
Caught-in-a-rip-current rules:
Do not panic
Do not swim against the current. Rip current speeds may reach 8 feet per second (more than 5 miles per hour — even faster than an Olympic swimmer)
If you are a good swimmer, swim parallel to shore until you are out of the rip current pull. Then swim with the waves, allowing them to push you to shore.
If a not-so-good swimmer, float until you are beyond the rip current pull
Wave and yell for help.
If you’re on shore and see someone in trouble in a rip current, call for help. Note that even trained lifeguards only attempt a rescue using a flotation device.
Charles E. Wilson
Winston-Salem
Abortion vs. adoption
The recent Journal article in which President Biden accused Turkey of genocide early in the 20th century (“President points to ‘genocide,’” April 25) seems to be a case of the pot calling the kettle black.
Whereas Biden condemns Turkey for killing more than a million Armenians during that period of time, he supports the abortion of unborn babies in our country, which in recent years has declined, but still totals more than 600,000 every year. This, in my opinion, is infanticide (i.e., the murder of babies).
How a man who professes to be a Catholic — or any other Christian — can support indiscriminate abortion during a baby’s early life in the womb is beyond my comprehension. I understand that in some cases an abortion is absolutely necessary to protect the health or even the life of the mother. However, the apparent reason for most abortions is that raising that baby is “inconvenient” for one or both parents. Many of these babies could be adopted by loving parents, especially people who might not otherwise be able to have a child.
So, if I could, I would like to ask Biden several questions, including: Why don’t you support adoptions rather than abortions? Are you not doing so because it is not a popular idea and, as a result, not supporting liberal abortion rights may cause you to lose votes if you run for a second term? Or are you not supporting adoption because you really don’t care about the lives of unborn babies?
Harvey Armour
Winston-Salem
A new reason
Recently, Marc Thiessen wrote an opinion column criticizing the MLB’s relocation of the All-Star Game due to the league’s opinion that Georgia’s new election law has too limiting an effect on voter rights and access (“MLB’s values: In line with Georgia or Cuba?,” April 12). He claimed that The Washington Post’s fact-checker found that the law’s net effect was actually to expand voting opportunities, and selectively pulled an incomplete quote from the piece to support this claim.
In actuality, the fact-check addressed only the early voting portion of the law (a small part of the overall legislation), and not the overall effect of all components of the law, which the fact-check certainly did not recognize as positive.
This is the type of irresponsible writing that misleads trusting readers who don’t bother to do their own fact-checking. I’d accumulated plenty of ideological reasons to disagree with Thiessen, but now I’ve added an ethical one.