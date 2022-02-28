The Readers' Forum: Tuesday letters

There is a lot of complaining about inflation these days, especially the price of gasoline. I recently examined my gas purchase records and yes, I am spending about 30% more per fill-up than I was 18 months ago. I don’t like it either, but I am trying to limit my driving by shopping closer to home and consolidating trips.

Two places I frequently shop are at Cloverdale Plaza and Thruway Shopping Center. From my parking space’s vantage point last week, I counted 14 idling cars in line at the Starbuck’s takeout window at Cloverdale and 16 cars at the Chick-fil-A at Thruway. I did not have the time to count the minutes but would guess the wait time would be six to eight minutes for a cup of coffee or a sandwich.

This behavior is absurd as it not only wastes gas, it spews polluting exhaust fumes into our air. What is wrong with parking, walking and burning a few calories instead of gasoline? Most of us could use the exercise.

I realize that this is a drop in the bucket, but just multiply how many places this happens every single day in our city and across America. If you are guilty of this practice, it is my opinion that you do not have the right to complain about the price of gas.

Jim Conrad