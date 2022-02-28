The Readers' Forum: Tuesday letters

Help us, God
We must continue to call on the Lord for the help we need to maintain peace and democracy. The attack on Ukraine is evil. Lord forgive our sin, complacency and divisions.
Please help us, God, to stand strong and united against tyranny and authoritarianism. May the church wake up to its calling to pray and seek God’s righteousness.
The Rev. Laura Spangler
Winston-Salem
Tell me about it
Ukrainians are fighting for their lives against an oppressive, murderous regime that has rolled tanks and artillery into their country. But sure, talk to me about how having to wear a mask to protect other people from the virus you may be carrying is tyranny. Tell me all about that. I’m waiting.
Trey Fisher
Winston-Salem
Bully
There is only one way to treat a Russian bully.
Hil Cassell
Lewisville
The right to complain
There is a lot of complaining about inflation these days, especially the price of gasoline. I recently examined my gas purchase records and yes, I am spending about 30% more per fill-up than I was 18 months ago. I don’t like it either, but I am trying to limit my driving by shopping closer to home and consolidating trips.
Two places I frequently shop are at Cloverdale Plaza and Thruway Shopping Center. From my parking space’s vantage point last week, I counted 14 idling cars in line at the Starbuck’s takeout window at Cloverdale and 16 cars at the Chick-fil-A at Thruway. I did not have the time to count the minutes but would guess the wait time would be six to eight minutes for a cup of coffee or a sandwich.
This behavior is absurd as it not only wastes gas, it spews polluting exhaust fumes into our air. What is wrong with parking, walking and burning a few calories instead of gasoline? Most of us could use the exercise.
I realize that this is a drop in the bucket, but just multiply how many places this happens every single day in our city and across America. If you are guilty of this practice, it is my opinion that you do not have the right to complain about the price of gas.
Jim Conrad
Winston-Salem
Connect some dots
Targeting the incomes of Russian oligarchs and Putin mega-rich buddies is an idea long held by many short-term thinkers, but that horse has already left the barn. Gaining a few millions or billions from a handful of thieves and family members will not go very far to help arm the Ukrainians.
Should the reader have the stomach, please read Steve Bannon’s manifesto and writings. It would not be much of a mental stretch to connect some dots between Putin/Trump/Bannon and their shared validation and instinct for violence and power-grabbing pretenses.
Bruce C. Anderson
Clemmons
Alert
If I have this right, former President Trump is praising Russian President Vladimir Putin for making war on Ukraine and saying that Putin is doing the right thing by invading. If that is so, and Trump is reelected president in 2024, I would think Mexico and Canada had better be on military alert.
Nelson Weller
Thomasville
Graphic details
What possible purpose could there be in printing the graphic details of the child pornography case that was reported on Feb. 24 (“Pastor sentenced in child porn case”)? Sensationalism? Shame on you. All you had to do was report the court findings.
Stacey Baker
Clemmons
A disappointment
I am disappointed with the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education’s failure to follow current national health guidance and regulations regarding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic (“Schools end mandate,” Feb. 23).
According to recently updated CDC guidelines, Forsyth County is still experiencing a high level of transmission. Both the CDC and the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services strongly encourage that masks be worn at all times while indoors. In addition, the current CDC order issued in February 2021 requires that masks be worn while riding on public transportation, including school buses.
If we want our students to take science seriously, we need to set the example.
David Fairall
Winston-Salem
Sunken
I guess former president and “very stable genius” Donald Trump is going to have to amend his slogan to be “America First — except for Russia.” Or maybe he could just make it the obvious: “Russia First.”