The Readers' Forum: Tuesday letters

Free to be scammed
Wait. So, the Trump-supporting company hired by the Trump-supporting Arizona legislature to find any morsel they could spin into a mountain that could vaguely resemble voter fraud has verified that former President Trump lost? Even when specifically tasked to validate the Big Lie, they couldn’t do it. So, we have like, what, more than 90 court cases, dozens of state recounts and audits, and now this, in addition to the original verified results, that all say that Trump lost? Yet he continues to claim he won in order to bilk his followers out of their hard-earned money.
Time to call this what it is: a pathetic lounge act well past its time. Trump is just another sad, former semi-celebrity who keeps showing up at strip-mall openings and the occasional fundraiser, bloated and incomprehensible, pitifully trying to keep the shtick alive to retain a shred of relevancy.
Richard Simmons still shows up occasionally. Honey Boo Boo apparently has an Instagram following. Trump’s act is no different. People pay him to allow them to get mad, play the victim, vent their racism and blame others for their reality. No matter if it’s logical, true or even sane. It’s all an act. And Trump knows it.
Now, Americans are free to be scammed by whomever they choose. But, just like the Arizona “auditors,” there comes a time when even the most strident believers must realize they’ve been had. Unless they still think Richard Simmons is a fitness guru. In which case, America is doomed.
J. Kevin Bokeno
Boone
Punishment
The reverend who wrote the Sept. 28 letter “God’s plan” needs to brush up on her hermeneutics.
She writes: “Numbers 5 is about the seriousness of the sin of adultery. The punishment is for the woman’s body who broke her covenant with her husband. Adultery could lead to the threat of a miscarriage, but the water of bitterness is not for aborting fetuses.”
But that’s not what the Scripture says. The “water of bitterness” is given by the priest to the woman who is suspected of breaking her covenant with her husband, i.e. cheating. All that is required is suspicion.
And in this context, “miscarriage” and “abortion” are the same thing. It’s still God killing a fetus — which is apparently OK if adultery is involved?
An interesting side note: I can find no biblical reference to punishment for men who are suspected of breaking their covenants. Punishment is reserved for women. Just like today.
Lissy Cash
Winston-Salem
It’s real and it’s here
I read the Oct. 2 article “Fair starts, but many go without masks,” about the Carolina Classic Fair and all the people that refused to wear a mask. These are the very same people who make me scared to even go to the emergency room.
A lot of people even refuse to get the COVID-19 shot. They do not care that they can be carrying the virus and pass it along to other people, including their own family and friends.
I have been vaccinated and I still wear a mask. Recently I knew I needed to call 911 because my chest pains were so severe. I was taking more than the three recommended doses of my emergency nitro. I have had one heart attack and I knew what I was risking; but I did not want to risk having to lie in the emergency room with all the people who have COVID-19 and most of them refusing to get the shot or wear a mask. These people need to start thinking of others and get the shot and wear a mask. My life and other lives depend on it.
Get with it, people. COVID-19 is real and is here. The delta variant is even worse than the original. Get the shot and wear a mask!
RuthAnn Houk-Millhollin
Kernersville
Chances
I went to the Carolina Classic Fair on Oct. 2 to work as a volunteer at a booth in the annex building. I walked there from a gate on the far side of the grounds and worked a three-hour shift. My observation was that about half the folks, including many of the vendors, were not wearing masks whether inside or outside.