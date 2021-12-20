The Readers' Forum: Tuesday letters

Our democracy

The Dec. 16 Los Angeles Times article “Republicans’ belief in Trump’s ‘Big Lie’ holds steady as confidence in U.S. elections dips” stated that “only 27% of Republicans accept Biden as the rightful winner — the exact same figure as in the group’s February poll — compared with 94% of Democrats who do.” My conclusion from these data points is that far too many Americans don’t trust the integrity of our electoral process. And no amount of information has changed anyone’s mind that the Big Steal may actually be the Big Lie. So if a Democrat wins in 2024 (and 2022), I don’t expect more than 27% of Republicans to accept that outcome. And perhaps more disturbing, if a Republican wins, I’m concerned that Democrats will adopt the same levels of disbelief that now characterizes the GOP. That’s democracy in trouble.

So can we fix this? As demonstrated, there is little evidence you can convince people to change their minds after the fact. But we could proactively commit to a process that wouldn’t allow either party to claim election fraud or abuse. It will cost money and it may be less than efficient, but I’m certain there is a non-suppressing voting procedure that guarantees each vote cast is legitimate. Smarter minds than mine can figure out exactly how to do this, but it needs to be done. Because whatever it takes to preserve our democracy, it will be worth it when the election is concluded and neither party can say, “This was stolen.”