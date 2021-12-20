 Skip to main content
The Readers' Forum: Tuesday letters
The Readers’ Forum

The Readers' Forum: Tuesday letters

Our democracy

The Dec. 16 Los Angeles Times article “Republicans’ belief in Trump’s ‘Big Lie’ holds steady as confidence in U.S. elections dips” stated that “only 27% of Republicans accept Biden as the rightful winner — the exact same figure as in the group’s February poll — compared with 94% of Democrats who do.” My conclusion from these data points is that far too many Americans don’t trust the integrity of our electoral process. And no amount of information has changed anyone’s mind that the Big Steal may actually be the Big Lie. So if a Democrat wins in 2024 (and 2022), I don’t expect more than 27% of Republicans to accept that outcome. And perhaps more disturbing, if a Republican wins, I’m concerned that Democrats will adopt the same levels of disbelief that now characterizes the GOP. That’s democracy in trouble.

So can we fix this? As demonstrated, there is little evidence you can convince people to change their minds after the fact. But we could proactively commit to a process that wouldn’t allow either party to claim election fraud or abuse. It will cost money and it may be less than efficient, but I’m certain there is a non-suppressing voting procedure that guarantees each vote cast is legitimate. Smarter minds than mine can figure out exactly how to do this, but it needs to be done. Because whatever it takes to preserve our democracy, it will be worth it when the election is concluded and neither party can say, “This was stolen.”

Brad Zabel

Pfafftown

Community cheerleader

I worked for John Gates in the Journal editorial department from 1988 until shortly before he stepped down from the position as editor in 2002 (“Retired editorial page editor at Journal dies,” Dec. 18). Often, when he left during the day to go to a meeting, he would say cheerily, “Off to be a community cheerleader.” And so he was.

John loved this city. A number of times over the years, in editorials and in his column, he would say, “Anyone who thinks there is nothing to do in Winston-Salem isn’t paying attention.” John paid attention. Winston-Salem is a better place because he did.

Well done, Mr. Gates. Rest in peace.

Byah McGee

Winston-Salem

McGee is a former Journal copy editor. — the editor

Firearm responsibility

Those who provide alcohol to children get prosecuted if the minors drive drunk and harm someone. Why are firearms treated differently?

It has been nearly four months since Maurice Trevon Evans Jr., 15, allegedly shot and killed fellow student William Chavis Renard Miller Jr. at Mount Tabor High School. But our community still doesn’t know how a teenager was able to obtain the gun he used.

What we do know is that since then at least seven more guns have been found in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County schools in the hands of students. We don’t know, of course, how many have come in without being found. And we certainly don’t know how many more will be coming in tomorrow or in the days, weeks and months after. Will they be found, or will they be fired?

What we have from our public officials is silence, and what appears to be an information blackout. Has anything been done by District Attorney Jim O’Neill, Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough, Mayor Allen Joines and the sworn officers who work for him to hold adults accountable for their part in the children obtaining these guns?

It’s been said we should “enforce the laws we have.” In Michigan, someone did. Why not here?

Jessica Tefft

Winston-Salem

Once

Thanks for your Nov. 28 editorial “A little bit of justice delivered.” These parents who say they’re worried that their white children might be made to “feel bad” because they’re white should be more concerned about the possibility that some fool Proud Boy will try to teach them that being white makes them superior to Black people. That’s the more likely possibility.

The parents should know. They lived through it once.

Jacob Sanders

Winston-Salem

How to write us

Please submit letters online, with full name, address and telephone number, to Letters@wsjournal.com. Letters are subject to editing and are limited to 250 words. For more guidelines and advice on writing letters, go to journalnow.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/

