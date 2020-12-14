The Readers' Forum: Tuesday letters

Playing marbles
Since the recent election, I have found myself reflecting on my childhood.
On most days, the boys in my neighborhood would gather to play marbles. One of the kids usually lost every game. During a typical game, as he sensed he was about to lose again, he would cry out that he was being cheated, being robbed, the game was rigged, he was not getting his turn, everyone was ganging up on him. His outburst always ended by his taking what marbles he had left and his red wagon, and going home. Quickly the game would return to an enjoyable and fun time.
I have recently thought that the kid who always lost must be the person currently occupying the Oval Office. It appears that everything that I recall happening in the marbles games is happening in the White House.
I also quickly recalled that the only thing that enabled the group to return to having fun playing was that the kid’s family moved away. Things returned to a more normal, friendly, respectful and civil game.
In a few weeks, based on respect for the basic principles on which our country was founded, we will be able to return also to a more respectful, civil and caring country.
It takes a big person to admit loss without having to experience the loss of respect. There is always a more mature way to play a game.
Robert R. Stump
Lexington
The common good
In his ludicrous diatribe “We must worship the state, or else” (Dec. 2) Cal Thomas conflates a reasonable, temporary regulation meant to save lives into the obliteration of all our unalienable rights.
A halt to meeting in large groups slows down the spread of the deadly COVID-19 disease in the general population. Not being able to worship in large congregations is a severe sacrifice, but Christianity teaches us to sacrifice for the common good.
David Greenwood
Wilkesboro
Trump's success
Congratulations and thanks go to President Trump for his insistence and leadership in the development of Operation Warp Speed. Through his coordination of efforts by private industry and government, vaccines for COVID-19 are on their way to the residents of our country in record time and have been produced and approved with safety in mind.
The efforts and leadership of President Trump and of Vice President Mike Pence, through the coronavirus task force, have saved lives and will save many more.
Richard Carmichael
Winston-Salem
Try again?
When I was growing up, often I heard the adage, "If at first you don't succeed try, try again" — to which one of my uncles always added, "then give up; ain't no need to be a fool about it."
I think of this every time I read or hear of President Trump's and his supporters’ efforts to overturn the results of the recent election. I follow the advice of my uncle in that I no longer expend energy flapping my arms in an effort to fly.
Paul D. Whitson
Winston-Salem
Presidential pardons
We have come (sunk) so far.
Someone who receives a pardon is admitting guilt to a crime. There is now a discussion of President Trump considering giving his eldest three children, Don Jr., Ivanka and Eric, pardons, which means they must have committed some federal crimes. Trump has, also, questioned whether he can legally pardon himself, again implying he has committed federal crimes.
A president has the right to pardon anyone he chooses, though pardoning himself is considered illegal at this time by the Justice Department.
You then have the sketchy characters in Trump's inner circle who have received pardons for their crimes, including Roger Stone and former Gen. Michael Flynn.
I do hope that our nation never has to repeat this kind of record, ever again.
Kathi Diana
Winston-Salem
