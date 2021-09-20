The Readers' Forum: Tuesday letters

A possible solution
In September 1965, the late Winston-Salem lawyer Renn Drum Jr. filed the first lawsuit in North Carolina to enforce the U.S. Supreme Court’s Baker v. Carr (1962) decision. The Statesville Record & Landmark welcomed the filing with a glorious eight-column headline. “Baker” was to assure that every voter would be counted — and not diminished — in his or her access to the polls.
Yes, the map in the Sept. 16 Journal (“Forsyth eyes district lines”) shows 63,765 constituents for each of the six commissioners elected by district. That is, 127,530 for the two chosen by the largely African American population of District A; and 255,060 for the four chosen by the largely Euro-American population of District B. And yes, that’s two-to-one, like the county’s racial makeup: 68% Euro-American to 26% African American. It’s all in the numbers. As a local opinion leader said the other day, we must “protect our communities.”
But what we also protect is an incumbency, almost a benefice, that allows tiny dynasties to elect the same people time and again — overseeing, alas, such communitywide policies as the resegregation of public schools and the current disproportional enrichment of property values in District B.
I believe a possible solution, before we sink even deeper, is to form a committee led by representatives of our four colleges to lead a drafting committee staffed by high school seniors. Look, especially, at pie-shaped wards. Call it the Renn Drum Jr. Commission.
Jerry Adams
Winston-Salem
Concern for children
I realize the writer of the Sept. 15 letter “Concern for life” wanted to talk about abortion. But something else caught my attention.
He says that as a conservative, he’s also concerned with the lives of children, just like liberals. If that’s true, he may be unique in his party.
Some students could become severely ill with COVID they contracted in schools because conservatives are actively working to keep children from being protected by masking. These same conservatives wear seat belts, stop at red lights, do everything we expect to keep society functioning. But they see life-saving measures — for children — as too much of a threat to their “freedom.”
Republicans are also objecting to teaching kids about racism because, they say, “Our motto is ‘from many, one,’ not ‘from one, many.’” But when it comes to saving lives from COVID, they don’t want us to all be one. They want us to be separate and they want us to “respect their opinion” about it.
I wouldn’t be the first to note that it’s easy to express concern for a fetus, which makes no demands. It’s much more difficult to express concern for people who are already born and living among us.
But it’s not that difficult to be vaccinated and/or wear a mask.
Conservatives could be setting the standard for stopping the virus. Instead, everything they do politically these days expresses their total disdain for anyone but themselves. Why should I believe they truly care about the unborn?
Mark B. Howard
Winston-Salem
Going further
President Biden could have gone further to convince people that it’s in their interest to get vaccinated. Businesses could go further.
How far is far? Vaccination could be mandatory, nationwide, with fines for noncompliance.
Unvaccinated people who get infected by COVID and head to the hospital could be refused insurance coverage. Their medical bills would be theirs. Or their families’ if they die. Hospitals, if allowed, could admit COVID patients by their vaccination status: vaccinated come first, unvaccinated, last. People who knowingly spread the virus could be charged with endangering others, including murder, if the person they give COVID to dies from the virus.
None of these punishments for failing to vaccinate are realistic, but they would definitely get people’s attention.