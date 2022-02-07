The Readers' Forum: Tuesday letters

After approving Justice Amy Coney Barrett, with nothing to recommend her but the promise of finding some way to destroy Roe v. Wade — she had the thinnest resume in modern times — and supporting beer-loving Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who exhibited his unfitness by throwing a temper tantrum during his hearing, there’s no credible way to oppose women of integrity and accomplishment like J. Michelle Childs and Anita Earls. There’s just no way.

There’s nothing you can do that won’t make you look mean and stupid except graciously going along. Ask a few sharp questions to keep your base from calling you RINOs, then vote in favor of her. You might even avoid tearing the country further apart, if you have any interest in that at all.

A competent Black woman is going to win a spot on the Supreme Court no matter what you do. You may as well break the mold and be agreeable. It might win you some much-needed respect.

You can also comfort yourself with the knowledge that you’ve already got six activist justices who don’t give a damn about precedent; all they care about is increasing conservative power. More than that is just greedy.

Jane Freemont Gibson

Winston-Salem