The Readers' Forum: Tuesday letters

Reason for concern
The following is in response to the Jan. 30 letter “A credible fear,” in which the writer was concerned about Christian nationalism.
I have a book titled: “American Fascists: The Christian Right and the War on America.” The author, Chris Hedges, is, among other things, an ordained Presbyterian minister.
Hedges, who graduated from Harvard Divinity School, was a war correspondent for nearly two decades for The New York Times and other publications. He was part of the team of reporters that won the 2002 Pulitzer Prize for its coverage of global terrorism.
The author of the aforementioned letter has several reasons to be concerned.
Kenneth Brian Scalf
Mocksville
Adopting better options
As options are explored to make fertilizer plants safer, the option of greatly reducing the use of synthetic fertilizers should be considered. There are other ways for farmers to build the soil and grow healthy crops.
No-till agriculture uses cover crops to build the soil. No-till adds nitrogen to the soil by growing legume cover crops before or after the cash crop. The soil stays covered by plants year round so the farmer never has to worry about it being too wet to plow. Plus, the cover crops take carbon dioxide out of the air while making the soil richer and healthier. The USDA currently has money available for farmers and educators interested in no-till agriculture.
A natural source of fertilizer is composted food and yard waste. Large-scale composting operations provide large quantities of compost needed by farmers. They keep food waste out of landfills and reduce the volume of material landfilled. Reduced food waste in the landfill means reduced release of methane gas.
Two large-scale composting operations in North Carolina include Brooks Compost, which serves the Triangle, and McGill Compost in Raleigh and Rose Hill. Henderson County is also composting food waste instead of sending it to the landfill. Forsyth County currently recycles yard waste but not food waste.
With our acute awareness of the dangers of producing, shipping and storing large quantities of chemical fertilizers, now is the time to encourage farmers to adopt practices good for their farms and the climate.
Greta Lee
Jefferson
Just don’t
Not that they’re going to read this — or much of anything — but I’d like to offer some advice to the top Republicans who are getting all geared up to oppose President Biden’s Supreme Court justice nominee:
Don’t. Just don’t. There’s no upside, you’ll just wind up looking even more like buffoons.
After approving Justice Amy Coney Barrett, with nothing to recommend her but the promise of finding some way to destroy Roe v. Wade — she had the thinnest resume in modern times — and supporting beer-loving Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who exhibited his unfitness by throwing a temper tantrum during his hearing, there’s no credible way to oppose women of integrity and accomplishment like J. Michelle Childs and Anita Earls. There’s just no way.
There’s nothing you can do that won’t make you look mean and stupid except graciously going along. Ask a few sharp questions to keep your base from calling you RINOs, then vote in favor of her. You might even avoid tearing the country further apart, if you have any interest in that at all.
A competent Black woman is going to win a spot on the Supreme Court no matter what you do. You may as well break the mold and be agreeable. It might win you some much-needed respect.
You can also comfort yourself with the knowledge that you’ve already got six activist justices who don’t give a damn about precedent; all they care about is increasing conservative power. More than that is just greedy.
Jane Freemont Gibson
Winston-Salem