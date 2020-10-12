The Readers' Forum: Tuesday letters

A very difficult vote
As a Christian wanting to do what I believe God wants me to do, I am having a difficult time deciding how to vote in this year’s presidential election.
My primary dilemma is that one of the major party candidates is, at best, a “loose cannon,” who does not seem to be competent to continue to serve as the leader of our nation, and he has already divided our country into belligerent factions; whereas I have concerns about the age and future cognitive ability of the other candidate, leaving me uncertain as to whether he would be able to serve a full term if elected president, and if not, an extreme liberal would become our president. I believe that extremism, whether liberal or conservative, almost always will ultimately prove to be harmful to most people.
Furthermore, on a number of matters that I regard as important, the positions of both of these presidential candidates do not coincide with my own positions.
So, I am essentially being required to choose between voting for one of two major party candidates who are unacceptable to me; voting for a third-party candidate whose positions on important matters are unacceptable, unclear or unknown; or not voting for anyone to become our next president.
It is my hope and my prayer that God will help not only me, but also other voters throughout our nation to vote wisely in the coming election, particularly with regard to whom we vote for as president.
Harvey Armour
Winston-Salem
'A thing of wax'
The Senate hearings on the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett for associate justice of the U.S. Supreme Court highlight the issue of how the Constitution should be interpreted. Barrett represents the originalist view, which holds that the text of the Constitution should be understood as the framers originally intended, not through the lens of a judge's political views.
Of the latter view Thomas Jefferson warned, "The Constitution on this hypothesis, is a mere thing of wax in the hand of the judiciary, which they may twist and shape into any form they please."
The federal judiciary was established to protect our civil rights, not as a way to circumvent the democratic process.
Bruce Bedinger
Winston-Salem
A key victory
Never mind that Cal Cunningham’s marital infidelity was a matter between two consenting adults (as opposed to numerous accusations of sexual assault lodged against our president). Cal Cunningham has let down not only his family but the staff, donors, volunteers and others who have supported his campaign. He is also being investigated by the Army Reserve. I am disappointed and angered by Cunningham’s behavior.
Even so, I will vote for him without reservation. I continue to believe he will be an effective voice for our state in Washington.
Mainly, though, he gets my vote because his victory could well be key to a Democratic majority in the U.S. Senate. No matter who wins the presidential election, real change can come only when Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell gets the boot.
Rick Mashburn
Winston-Salem
Running where?
For North Carolina governor, Roy Cooper runs for reelection against Dan Forest (the anti-mask/open everything up/let grandma die for the economy candidate). Around town, I have seen a few Dan Forest signs that say, "Run ... Forest ... Run."
Did they not watch the movie? "Forrest Gump" is about a slow-witted man bumbling his way through important historical events of the 20th century. Gump is a kindhearted guy, very well acted, but no one watches the movie and says, "Yep, that guy should be in charge of everything!" Is Dan Forest equally bumbling and slow-witted?
Likewise, where is he running to? Gump just runs with no direction, no destination, no foresight, and no goal in mind. He has no plan. He runs until one day he decides to stop. Aimless running is not a good message. Does Dan Forest plan to run North Carolina nowhere?
In contrast, Roy Cooper has been a strong governor, despite the legislature trying to strip gubernatorial powers. Unlike his opponent, Cooper has taken the COVID crisis seriously. We are the ninth-largest state in the U.S., but rank 30th in cases per million and 33rd in deaths per million. We never approached the situation of running out of hospital beds.
We have several large metropolises that could have gotten out of hand, but Cooper's leadership kept our numbers under control.
The choice is clear. Vote for Roy Cooper by Nov. 3.
Adam Corey
Clemmons
Hindsight, foresight
As a young person, growing up "in the church," I was encouraged by the pastor, when faced with having to make a decision, to ask myself, "What would Jesus do?" To assist me in remembering this counsel, the acronym WWJD was planted in my mind. Thousands (possibly millions) of fellow young people (and adults) have experienced similar advice over the years.
With this as a background, and in light of the numerous horrendous outbreaks of violence that have occurred, I would like to suggest that all of my fellow citizens adopt a similar mental response before taking action by considering a similar response of "What would I have done?" or, WWIHD, had I been "in the shoes" of any one or all of the participants.
We all know that hindsight is nearly always better than foresight; but it should be worth a try.
Gordon Doliber
Winston-Salem
Support for Terri LeGrand
Terri LeGrand has done many good things for our area, including being a co-founder of the Piedmont Environmental Alliance, serving as a leader on the Parent Teachers Organization and as a member of the board of Forsyth Futures. She is an honest and straightforward person who cares about doing her job to listen to and support the people of N.C. Senate District 31.
I was shocked to see the card that arrived in my mailbox from Sen. Joyce Krawiec that showed what looked like an unflattering photo of Terri, holding a sign that inaccurately suggested that Terri supports defunding the police. The wording on the sign was a lie — it was clearly and explicitly not a representation of Terri’s position, but, because it looked like a drawing from a photograph, it represents a deliberate attempt to misinform voters.
Most voters know by now that Terri, along with the vast majority of voters, wants Medicaid expansion and affordable health care, better education for our children, more good jobs for us and honest bipartisan government.
I encourage everyone to read Terri LeGrand’s positions on any issue of interest at her website, www.TerriLeGrand.org, or on her Facebook page. You might not agree on every issue but I am sure that you will respect her honesty and caring. She deserves your vote and will earn your trust every day as the senator for N.C. District 31.
K. Michael Dresel
Winston-Salem
Troubling problems
The recent sex problems facing Cal Cunningham are troubling (“Cunningham texts roil race for Senate,” Oct. 7), but are probably best handled by him and his family. Of greater concern to me is whether, during the vetting process to be the Democratic nominee for senator, he was asked if he had performed any acts of dishonesty or immorality, and if so asked, how he answered.
Assuming he was asked this question and answered no, this would a major issue for me as a voter — especially from a man who is an Army officer sworn to tell the truth to his civilian superiors. Such an act should immediately disqualify him to be elected a senator from North Carolina.
I have known the Cunningham family; they are very fine people. But his honesty to his party needs to be addressed. I was going to vote for Cunningham, but until this issue is addressed, I will vote for Sen. Thom Tillis.
Peter Robie
Clemmons
