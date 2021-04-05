The Readers' Forum: Tuesday letters

Shrinking morality
According to a new Gallup poll, only 47% of Americans say they belong to a house of worship, marking the first time ever that the number has dipped below 50%. It’s a continuation of a trend that began decades ago but has been accelerating in recent years.
I understand that some people are concerned about this, as they think it indicates something about shrinking morality.
I don't know about that, though. The churches that are shrinking — did they teach peace and love? Did they promote brotherhood and community and acceptance of marginalized people? Or did they promote hatred and bigotry? Some churches do.
I suspect that many people who quit going to church have quit because they want to live moral lives, but churches don’t teach them how.
Just my opinion, based on my own experience.
Jeffrey Howell
Winston-Salem
Being wrong
There’s a tendency among my conservative friends, when confronted with unpleasant truths, to deny the facts and double-down on false information. Maybe it’s because they’re sick and tired of liberal criticism, I don’t know. But we see it in public figures like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.
Greene recently misspoke in referring to Guam as a foreign country. (It's actually a U.S. territory.) The Guam National Guard responded with humor, visiting her office to present her with cookies (and knowledge). But rather than face her error, Greene responded by claiming the National Guard was attacking her. She made herself out to be a victim.
This could have been a fun, educational incident for everyone, but she insisted on being combative.
Rep. Matt Gaetz is being investigated for sexual improprieties. He could go to prison. Greene says she stands with him, though, and that the allegations are conspiracy theories.
Many will find this claim to be ironic, coming from a legislator who is well steeped in conspiracy theories herself.
Many will forever believe, or at least claim to believe, that Gaetz is innocent, even if he’s proved guilty in a court of law and goes to prison.
To this day, there are people who claim that Trump is still the president.
It’s not easy to say, “I was wrong.” It requires maturity and humility.
It’s disturbing to see so many grown adults who lack the ability. It’s not good for them and it’s not good for our country.
Jane Freemont Gibson
Winston-Salem
Stop the teacher-bashing
It is time to stop the teacher-bashing and blaming as the writer of the April 1 letter, "A bell curve," did. Somewhere in his education, he missed out on critical thinking skills. I am not sure what planet he inhabits. We are suffering from a pandemic — something that we haven't experienced in our lifetime and nothing has been "normal" in our lives.
I taught in classrooms for 30 years, but nothing in my training would have prepared me for trying to teach for hybrid learning in front of a screen one day and in person the next. Some students didn't log on regularly and didn't have adults to supervise their learning.
Can you imagine how difficult it must be trying to engage children over a screen? But that's exactly what teachers did. Teachers jumped through numerous hoops for their kids. They always do.
Most teachers are well-trained, but not for these circumstances, and anyone making a judgment about test scores falling is woefully uneducated about what happens in a classroom. I am sure this writer has only spent time in a classroom as a student and doesn't have the experience or credentials to judge teachers and refer to their craven self-interest.
As Socrates said, "I know nothing except the fact of my ignorance."
Judy Rhoden
Mount Airy
Signs of the times
Revelation 9:21 states that in the tribulation period, the people will not repent of the sin of murder, thefts, drug abuse and sexual perversion. In view of today's society, just how close are we to the coming of Christ and the beginning of the tribulation?
Donald Crews
Winston-Salem