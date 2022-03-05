The Readers' Forum: Tyranny

Tyranny
The March 1 letter “Tell me about it” is extremely offensive.
I chose not to be vaccinated — not because I doubted COVID; I know it’s real and it’s a killer — and not because I doubted the effectiveness of the vaccines, but because I believe in my freedom to make my own decisions, just like the Ukrainians.
Just because their fight is more dramatic than mine doesn’t mean that mine isn’t real.
A nation that says, “I’ll take a vaccine just like I’m ordered to” is just a step away from the kind of tyranny that Russian President Vladimir Putin imposes on his own nation.
Nobody has a right to order people to be vaccinated for anything.
Martin Jasser
Winston-Salem
Stop Will
For the love of all that is holy, please stop publishing George Will.
He has made as clear as day in his column on the hate crime trial of the Ahmaud Arbery murderers (“ ‘Hate crimes’ prosecution was a show trial,” Feb. 28) that conservatives like him will play devil’s advocate when literally no one asked them to, use technical jargon and hoity-toity appeals to legalism to protect their own bigoted interests and assume of all other Americans only what they know of themselves.
Hate speech is not simply a matter of offense or annoyance, as Will claims, because it by definition exists to encourage and normalize acts of violence against the oppressed, which his arrogant expression and lily-white complexion make clear he has never and will never be the victim of.
Contrary to what Will contends, the constitutionality of a law is neither the final say nor necessarily the most moral say. Not only can the Constitution be changed, but accordance with it does not inherently imply justness of process. Whether something aligns with the righteousness of a society is infinitely more important than whether or not it matches the hastily scrawled and imperfect objections of slave-owning aristocrats from 200-some years ago who didn’t even know what dinosaurs were.
Will and conservatives like him who fear a government that controls what they think and monitors what they say are right to, because they know deep down what they say and believe is unpopular, unjust and fundamentally prejudiced.
John Belmont
Winston-Salem
Not surprised
I’m not surprised that people who think former President Trump is a Christian also think that President Biden is weak.
There’s this concept they should explore. We call it “reality.”
Mack Ferguson
Winston-Salem
‘When’
I realize there’s a lot to handle these days, but I couldn’t help noting how several Republicans are talking about November, “when” they’ll regain the majority in the Senate and the House.
If they do, that’ll be par for the course in an off-presidential election year. It’s what usually happens.
But still — it’s a little arrogant, isn’t it?
Actually, it’s a lot arrogant. I don’t know why anyone would vote for someone so arrogant as to think they’ve got it in the bag, no ifs, ands or buts.
That’s what happened in 2020, according to former Secretary of State William Barr, who says that former President Trump could have won again if he had “exercised a modicum of self-restraint.”
It’s kind of a shame that no Republican except Sen. Mitt Romney and Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger seems capable of self-restraint now. If they do win control of Congress, our country will suffer for their insufferable pride and arrogance.
Remember — the Bible says that’s what comes before a fall.
Reggie Branson
Winston-Salem
Singing in harmony
Back in 1971, there was a commercial set on a hillside in Italy with a group of young folks singing in harmony, “I’d like to buy the world a Coke.” These young people from different nations came together as one in a peaceful time to share a message with Coke in their hands.
This commercial came to mind after seeing Russian President Vladimir Putin attacking Ukraine, destroying buildings and killing people and innocent families trying to find a safe place to stay until the shelling stops.
What makes these leaders think and do such evil things? Things in this world were not made to be blown up, causing harm.
To all who want to do harm, stop what you are doing and rethink inflicting pain on anyone. It is so wrong!
Do not be a bad guy. You’re not as tough as you think. You should use your position for good. Our world needs caring, healing, trust and hope to teach each other that we can make a better world to live in. It would be nice to share that Coke like they did in 1971.