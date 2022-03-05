The Readers' Forum: Tyranny

Hate speech is not simply a matter of offense or annoyance, as Will claims, because it by definition exists to encourage and normalize acts of violence against the oppressed, which his arrogant expression and lily-white complexion make clear he has never and will never be the victim of.

Contrary to what Will contends, the constitutionality of a law is neither the final say nor necessarily the most moral say. Not only can the Constitution be changed, but accordance with it does not inherently imply justness of process. Whether something aligns with the righteousness of a society is infinitely more important than whether or not it matches the hastily scrawled and imperfect objections of slave-owning aristocrats from 200-some years ago who didn’t even know what dinosaurs were.

Will and conservatives like him who fear a government that controls what they think and monitors what they say are right to, because they know deep down what they say and believe is unpopular, unjust and fundamentally prejudiced.

John Belmont

Winston-Salem

