The Readers' Forum: Ukrainian survival

Now it’s America’s turn to join in their sacrifice. Prices will rise; inflation may be with us until this war is over. Will we have the collective ethos and motivation to help? Or will people like the writer of “Tyranny” feel they can opt out because their individual freedoms supersede the need to fight this new existential threat to our world?

Harriet McCarthy

Winston-Salem

Chipping away

The March 3 editorial “Long-term consequences of unbridled climate change” argues cogently that we need bold policy solutions to climate change. The problems are so large and so embedded into societal systems that we must embrace the truth that our individual climate-friendly choices, though important, will not add up to a sufficient response.

To the list of fossil-fuel induced problems the article offered, I would add another: war.

How many conflicts have come from our hunger for more fuels to burn? Would Russian President Vladimir Putin’s recent calculations have been altered if he didn’t think Europe would fear losing its supply of Russian gas? Has anyone ever fought a war over wind turbines and solar panels?