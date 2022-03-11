The Readers' Forum: Ukrainian survival

Ukrainian survival
There is far more learned analysis of “The Batman” than of the Ukraine war. Let’s look at the basics. Five players all: Russia, Ukraine, EU, U.S. and China.
If Russia destroys Ukraine, China is diminished, EU arms massively, the U.S. shifts focus from China to Russia. Bad for Russia.
If Ukraine survives, Russian President Vladimir Putin must fall, China gains power in Siberia and all the “stans,” the Central Asian states have to move toward China as the EU expands eastward. Russia has to undergo yet another revolution. Bad for Russia.
There are no good moves for Putin. He is desperate. Siberia is burning, most of his military might is on melting permafrost. Oil is losing power.
It’s hard to escape the thought that Putin is playing Gotterdammerung. He would not have indulged in the Trump adventure if he were not already desperate. Too late to be careful.
Ukrainians, Cossacks, are well known for being the most contrary of all the white folks. They are going to need every drop of it to survive.
Steve Wishnevsky
Winston-Salem
Disrespectful display
I read the March 8 letter “Juvenile reps.” What happened to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi when she stood behind the president of the United States and tore up his speech in front of millions of viewers? Was this also juvenile and shameful? She is still speaker of the House and praised by some for this disgusting and disrespectful display. I wonder how many of the 81 million people who voted for Joe Biden felt this way. I hope the mid-term elections sweep her to the street along with other like-minded politicians.
The party in power has taken the wrong road in almost all critical decisions within the last year. The list is long and heartbreaking and very hard to defend. They are always months behind and weeks too late in all world affairs.
Jim Wilson
Winston-Salem
Putin and Trump
Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley parroted other Republicans by kissing up to former President Trump during a March 6 interview with Chuck Todd on “Meet the Press.” Haley stated that the Russian invasion of Ukraine would have not happened if Trump were president.
What a joke! Instead of immediately condemning Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, Trump praised it as “genius” and “savvy.” Yes, he did back-track those comments, but he has yet to condemn Putin.
Trump has a history of being on Putin’s side in Russia’s dealings with Ukraine. Russia took Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 and candidate Trump told ABC News in 2016 that the people of Crimea would rather be a part of Russia than Ukraine, which just happened to be Putin’s excuse for the Crimean takeover. As punishment, Russia was kicked out of the G8, an organization of the world’s major industrial economies.
As president, Trump proposed that Russia be allowed to rejoin the organization.
Because Russia continued to menace Ukraine during his term, Congress voted to provide Ukraine approximately $400 million in military aid. Trump delayed sending it and tried to bribe Ukrainian President Zelensky to do him a favor by investigating his rival Joe Biden and son. Ex-President Trump cast dispersions on our NATO allies, which played right into Putin’s desire to recreate the Soviet Union.
President Biden unified our allies to take firm action against Russia. Democratic countries trust Biden and a strong alliance will eventually stop Putin’s power play.
Rudy Diamond
Lewisville
Both ways
A recent letter writer (“Tyranny,” March 6) admits that he’s putting the lives of himself, his family and friends and all those who come in contact with him at risk by not getting a COVID vaccine. And his stated reason for choosing not to get the vaccine is that he is required to get the vaccine.
Huh? You can’t have it both ways — you’re either required or you have a choice.
I’d also like to know which side of the road he drives on, which color he stops for at traffic lights and whether he’ll show his ID when voting if that ever becomes a reality in this state.
Warren Allen
Winston-Salem
Move to Russia
I just want everyone to know that I am a Democrat, but I stand with Sen. Lindsey Graham on stating that we should take Russian President Vladimir Putin out (“Briefly,” March 5)! If we were willing to take out ISIS and IS terrorists, then why in the world would we not take out Putin? At least Graham had the nerve to say it.
Second, regarding “From Russia with love” (March 6), if senatorial candidate Lauren Witzke loves Putin so much, and the way he is running Russia, then she should get her passport and visa ready. Once that is done, she should pack up and move to Russia and become a citizen there along with giving up her U.S. citizenship.
For all the other Republicans and conservatives who are supporting Putin, they should do the same thing.
RuthAnn Houk-Millhollin
Kernersville
Unconquerable soul
The American Coalition for Good Government joins the 30 sovereign nations of the international community to condemn the aggressive brutal attempt by Russian President Vladimir Putin to annex the sovereign nation of Ukraine. President Biden is to be applauded for his leadership in promoting international sanctions against the administration of Putin.
In spite of the callous attempt of Russia to conquer the people of Ukraine, the world community has observed the spirit of the average citizens in Ukraine rise up to defend their country. The display of the human soul of these freedom fighters is inspiring.
ACGG reminds the community of the parallels between the attempts to dehumanize our ancestors through chattel slavery and the current conflict in Ukraine. No other people were subjected to this barbaric treatment that our ancestors experienced. However, the human soul of our ancestors was not conquered.
ACGG is convinced that the unconquerable soul of the Ukrainian people will not be defeated. Support their efforts with prayer, resources and policies.
Fleming El-Amin
Winston-Salem
El-Amin is the president of the American Coalition for Good Government. — the editor.
Fighting tyranny
America has now reached 958,000 deaths from the COVID virus. We can realistically say this has been an existential threat to our way of life for the past two years. Yet, even after acknowledging vaccine effectiveness, the writer of the March 6 letter “Tyranny” still believes that his individual freedom to choose not to be vaccinated was more important than a unified effort to protect ourselves, our families, our communities and our nation from the devastating effects of this deadly disease. He likens his personal choice to that of the brave Ukrainians who are also fighting against a terrifying killer in the form of a Russian dictator.
Unfortunately, he has totally missed the point. When faced with an invasion, Ukrainians rallied together and moved collectively to defend themselves. More than a million women and small children have left their homes, their belongings, their country and their families fleeing to safety. Valiant Ukrainian men and women have stayed to fight and die if necessary. No one in Ukraine is focused on “individual freedoms.” Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion is a collective existential threat. Ukrainians are perceiving and treating it as such.
Now it’s America’s turn to join in their sacrifice. Prices will rise; inflation may be with us until this war is over. Will we have the collective ethos and motivation to help? Or will people like the writer of “Tyranny” feel they can opt out because their individual freedoms supersede the need to fight this new existential threat to our world?
Harriet McCarthy
Winston-Salem
Chipping away
The March 3 editorial “Long-term consequences of unbridled climate change” argues cogently that we need bold policy solutions to climate change. The problems are so large and so embedded into societal systems that we must embrace the truth that our individual climate-friendly choices, though important, will not add up to a sufficient response.
To the list of fossil-fuel induced problems the article offered, I would add another: war.
How many conflicts have come from our hunger for more fuels to burn? Would Russian President Vladimir Putin’s recent calculations have been altered if he didn’t think Europe would fear losing its supply of Russian gas? Has anyone ever fought a war over wind turbines and solar panels?
There are things that seem beyond reach right now: getting Congress to pass a carbon tax (widely understood as the fairest, most efficient way to reduce emissions); convincing Sen. Joe Manchin to join with his own party to pass meaningful climate legislation; persuading one or two Republican senators to break with their party so that Manchin’s recalcitrance would matter less; creating a farm bill that would support climate-friendly agriculture.
Fortunately, we live in a democracy, and what may seem impossible today can be made possible by the concerted action of people of conscience. So let our leaders know that you want real action — clean power, a carbon tax, a healthy farm bill — even if you know they disagree with you. Keep chipping away at it, and one day we will prevail.
Matthew Mayers
Winston-Salem