The Readers' Forum: US must get its act together

Disorder
My dad parked his U.S. 5th Army howitzers next to the Colosseum in June 1944 during the liberation of Rome. I worked on a project in Berlin six months before the wall came down in 1989. A post-Cold War order in Europe is now shattered with the major invasion of Ukraine.
The U.S. southern border is in disorder. The streets of New York City are in disorder. America and the world are facing disorder. You can talk and spin until you turn blue in the face. The U.S. must get its act together. Time is running out.
Richard Sharp
Mount Airy
What they’re doing
The writer of the March 10 letter “Familiar?” lists the “clear pattern” that’s emerged to kill democracies and asks, “Sound familiar?”
The steps do indeed sound familiar. He delineated exactly what Republicans are doing.
“Step 1: Amend the Constitution to make it easier to gain and remain in power.” Republicans are currently pushing for a constitutional convention so they can add their partisan principles to the Constitution. We can’t let that happen!
“Step 2: Expand and pack the Supreme Court with loyalists who can be relied upon to rubber-stamp your actions.” Yes, that’s exactly what Republicans have done, by refusing to consider President Barack Obama’s nominee, Merrick Garland, then by pushing three extremists through in rapid succession — Amy Coney Barrett almost before her predecessor, Ruth Bader Ginsberg, was even buried.
“Step 3: Rule by decree, emergency power or any other available form of non-legislative power.” Like former President Trump, with his multiple executive orders and his conviction that the Constitution allowed him to do “whatever I want to do.”
“Step 4: Bar opposition candidates from the ballot by any combination of vetting rules, dubious indictments or court challenges.” Like Republicans have been doing by passing new laws to suppress votes.
Fortunately, they’ve not succeeded, but I’m sure they’ll keep trying.
My thanks to the letter writer for making this clear. I’m glad to know that I’m not alone!
Siri Bruccilieri
Winston-Salem
Trump’s suggestion
Former President Trump recently suggested that to defeat Russia, all we have to do is paint our fighter jets with Chinese logos, then attack Russia. That would surely fool those stupid Russians! They’d go to war with China and we’d win! But why even go to that much effort? Better yet, the Ukrainians could paint what looks like the entrances to tunnels on solid walls. When Russian tanks try to enter them — bam!
And people say he’s not a genius.
Rodney Page
Winston-Salem
Needed specifics
The broad term “banned books” has been heard a lot more recently and it can strike fear in the heart. But appropriate setting and subject matter are important to consider before jumping to conclusions.
I feel the March 8 article “Activism grows after school book bans” finally provided some needed specifics. The books in question aren’t in a bookstore but in K-8 school libraries — books that are pornographic and have pedophilic content as well as sexuality themes, according to Yael Levin, a spokeswoman for No Left Turn in Education. I also have heard parents reading this content aloud to school boards.
As a teacher, I served on several review committees of teachers and parents tasked to address objections. The process was transparent and fair as we read and discussed the content or appropriate age level. The recently passed Florida bill prohibiting sexuality to be in elementary curriculum should be unnecessary for responsible educators and administrators.
As a parent, grandparent and teacher, I feel some parents have abdicated their responsibility and expected schools to provide the sum total of their children’s education. In this lapse, these inappropriate materials have crept in. Parental involvement and activism should be applauded — not feared or dismissed.