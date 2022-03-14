The Readers' Forum: US must get its act together

Disorder

My dad parked his U.S. 5th Army howitzers next to the Colosseum in June 1944 during the liberation of Rome. I worked on a project in Berlin six months before the wall came down in 1989. A post-Cold War order in Europe is now shattered with the major invasion of Ukraine.

The U.S. southern border is in disorder. The streets of New York City are in disorder. America and the world are facing disorder. You can talk and spin until you turn blue in the face. The U.S. must get its act together. Time is running out.

Richard Sharp

Mount Airy

What they’re doing

The writer of the March 10 letter “Familiar?” lists the “clear pattern” that’s emerged to kill democracies and asks, “Sound familiar?”

The steps do indeed sound familiar. He delineated exactly what Republicans are doing.

“Step 1: Amend the Constitution to make it easier to gain and remain in power.” Republicans are currently pushing for a constitutional convention so they can add their partisan principles to the Constitution. We can’t let that happen!