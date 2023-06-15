Classified carnage

When I was in the military and needed classified material, someone in Administration opened a safe, initialed it open and I signed for the document. They relocked the safe and initialed it closed.

At the end of the day, they found me to make sure I returned the document, at which time they signed for it, and returned it to the safe. I got a copy of that form, so I could prove I returned it, if necessary.

I never let classified material out of my sight — never put it in a desk drawer; and I always made sure it was the top document on any stack of papers, so it wouldn’t get lost. The cover sheet was ringed in red, and stamped prominently with its classification, which made it easy to spot. Each page was also stamped plainly with its classification.

It infuriates and sickens me that anyone could risk our national security and the lives of so many people through such vain, callous and careless (stupid?) handling of our nation’s secrets as the former president. It frightens me that a judge exposed for her incompetence might preside over such an important case.

With all that Trump has said publicly and admitted doing, how can current or former military members, or parents with children in the service, stomach him running for president? I can’t believe how many lawmakers continue to cower to him and his base, fomenting his contempt for democracy and the Constitution they swore to protect and defend.

James H. Dilda

Kernersville

Patriotism defined

What’s the deal with patriotism, free speech, and the right to dissent peacefully from the majority opinion on various issues?

To some people, patriotism is “My country, right or wrong,” and “Love it, or go live somewhere else.” Peaceful protests against injustice are often frowned upon ... mostly by people who give tacit approval to the injustice. Those people suggest that peaceful protests, such as kneeling during the national anthem, are disrespectful — and should not be allowed.

For the victims of injustice, the constitutional rights of free speech and peaceful dissent are cherished, celebrated and practiced in America.

Some would suggest that the First Amendment means freedom of speech only for those who agree with the majority. The majority once believed that slavery was OK. It was profitable, and it built the early infrastructure of this country. The early Americans should have known better than to enslave other human beings. But they either did not know better or they didn’t care. Today we care.

Some people say that freedom of religion was never intended for any religion other than Christianity. The writings and speeches of the Founding Fathers suggest that that is not the case. They meant what they said about liberty.

Criticizing wrongs committed by the government does not mean that the institution should be burned to the ground. Criticism merely asks for improvement. Is that so terribly offensive? To some it is.

What offends me? Not caring for “the least of these” is offensive to me.

Jody McGhee

High Point

What’s truly rotten

“During much of the 20th century, elites from around the world sent their children to Paris to study at “universities” that consisted of little more than indoctrination factories for the fashionable socialist ideologies of the day. These students learned, all right. They learned just enough of this rot to go home and try it out on their countrymen, many of whom suffered and starved and died.”

I guess Hood did not get the memo. Both Thomas Jefferson and Benjamin Franklin adored Paris; each spent significant amounts of time there. Jefferson used the writings of Rousseau as a blueprint for the Declaration of Independence. Reading Voltaire, Pascal, Malraux, Rousseau, Camus, Sartre and Proust, I think “astonishing,” not “rot.”

Why is socialism the root of all evil? Why is it evil to ensure that the least fortunate have a minimally decent life?

Wealthy people exist in all socialist countries. The difference between socialist and American wealth is one of scale; a concession made to accept higher taxes for more benefits while ensuring that more people thrive.

A British doctor acknowledged as much, in Michael Moore’s movie “Sicko”: “Yes, I live in a very luxurious townhouse, and I drive a Mercedes-Benz, but no, I do not have three houses and four cars, like your doctors in America.”

Capitalism must have a permanent quasi slave/indentured servitude class to survive. Our country was founded on this system; it exists today. Millions sentenced to abject poverty? Now, that is rot!

Gary Bolick

Clemmons