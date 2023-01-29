The Readers' Forum: Walking in the shoes of the homeless

How would you cope?

Some people have complained about the homeless causing problems in their neighborhoods or around their places of business. So I decided to look at life from their viewpoint by performing an experiment of sorts.

The temperature was below freezing. I left home with two bags, each weighing about three pounds, and then walked half a mile to the bus stop. It was not easy keeping the cold air from stinging my face, and, though I was wearing gloves, my fingers were cold.

Getting on the bus and finding a seat was more difficult carrying the two bags than when I rode the bus with no baggage. One homeless person on the bus had a backpack and a rolling suitcase.

Returning home, I put my backpack over my coat and carried my tote bag plus two grocery bags.

I realized how physically, and mentally, draining it was to travel from one place to another in bad weather. Most people leave their warm homes, jump into their warm cars, drive to the grocery store, and load their bags in the car without much thought.

Cold weather alone can affect a person’s mental state, and when you add the physical strain of carrying everything you own everywhere you go, as well as the stigma associated with being homeless, is it any wonder that homeless people reach their breaking point?

Mother Teresa said, “We think sometimes that poverty is only being hungry, naked and homeless. The poverty of being unwanted, unloved and uncared for is the greatest poverty.”

D.C. Davis

Winston-Salem

Market forces

I got a decent chuckle out of the letter “Is this fair?” in the Journal’s Jan. 27 edition. The answer, of course, is yes.

Unlike public schools, private schools are for-profit businesses, and subject to the whims of the Great American Marketplace. This is capitalism in action, and isn’t that what makes America great?

Jeffrey Hight

Winston-Salem

Minority rule

As Abraham Lincoln wrote in his first inaugural address, “The rule of a minority, as a permanent arrangement, is wholly inadmissible, so that, rejecting the majority principle, anarchy or despotism in some form is all that is left” (March 4, 1861).

Gov. Roy Cooper has been elected to two terms in statewide races unaffected by the gerrymandering of legislative districts. To take away his veto power by removing the rule requiring a two-day notice before a veto override vote could be attempted (Journal, Jan. 22), is an example of minority rule at its most despotic.

I encourage readers to contact Speaker Tim Moore of the N.C. House and urge him to allow the majority of North Carolina voters who elected Gov. Cooper twice to be represented in decisions that affect us as a democratic system of government demands. Our Founding Fathers made clear the importance of the separation of powers in our Constitution.

Fair play in government is the American way.

Janet Gauss

Winston-Salem

Less local

This morning I reviewed the “Principles for Quality Journalism” on Lee Enterprise’s website (https://lee.net/about/principles/). Frankly, I wanted to see if I could get a sense of what they stand for and value, as I’ve watched in despair as our beloved Journal shrinks and excellent reporters and editors are let go (most recently, Mick Scott, a true Winston-Salem gem).

“Set and meet high standards ...” “emphasize local coverage ...” and “play a leadership role ...” are all standards Lee describes as essential to its work. But after I review the slim local stories and flip through the many filler articles I could easily find on the internet (thank you, I don’t need any more articles about how to choose a sofa), I see little evidence that Lee is living up to its purported standards.

There is no local arts coverage (in the City of Arts and Innovation, with the oldest Arts Council in the U.S.), few local columns, sporadic letters to the editor, and most of the local reporting involves crime. I understand and accept that paper versions of the news will someday be extinct, but Lee’s lack of investment in a robust, innovative and creative online platform confounds me.

If WFDD can find new ways to expand and improve its reach, why can’t the Journal? Why does it seem Lee Enterprises is determined to kill off an essential news source during a perilous time in our history?

I swore I’d never cancel my subscription because I value local news. But as less is delivered for higher subscription fees, I am losing reasons to justify it.

Cyndi Briggs

Winston Salem