The Readers' Forum: Wednesday letters

Commit to peace
Asked to commit to a peaceful transfer of power if he loses the election, President Trump refused. “Get rid of the ballots, and you’ll have a very — we’ll have a very peaceful, there won’t be a transfer, frankly. There’ll be a continuation,” Trump said. The president’s comments violate every principle and letter of the Constitution. The peaceful transfer of power is the bedrock of democracy. Any president must be willing to accept the will of the voters, and unequivocally disavow violence to stay in power.
Since 2000, the legitimacy of the last three presidents has been questioned by large numbers of Americans, and this should concern us all. Some people questioned the legitimacy of George W. Bush because the election was decided by the Supreme Court; President Barack Obama because he was Black; and Trump because he lost the popular vote. President Trump suggested that he himself, the man with the power of the U.S. government at his disposal, is willing to disregard the will of the voters if it does not go his way.
Will the North Carolina Democratic and Republican parties and all candidates — Gov. Roy Cooper and Lt. Gov. Dan Forrest, Cal Cunningham and Sen. Thom Tillis, David Wilson Brown and Rep. Virginia Foxx — commit publicly to the sanctity of the peaceful transfer of power? Will each and every one of us commit to the sanctity of democracy, no matter what the outcome of the election?
Lynne M. Getz
Blowing Rock
Stubborn facts
John Adams said, “Facts are stubborn things, and whatever may be our wishes, our inclinations, or the dictates of our passion, they cannot alter the state of facts.” Skipping from our second president to our 45th, has the meaning of “facts” changed? Can President Trump simply dismiss evidence that he disagrees with as “fake news”?
Kathleen Parker commented on "Rage," a book by Bob Woodward (“What Woodward owed the public,” Sept. 15). Although Trump was well aware of the significance of COVID-19 by February, he downplayed the virus because he said he didn’t want people to panic. And he used the economic effects of the pandemic as an excuse to reverse environmental regulations that protect our health and combat global warming.
Worldwide, the United States has the largest number of infections and the largest number of deaths due to COVID-19. Trump is partially responsible because he failed to provide the leadership needed to fight the virus. And by relaxing environmental protections, he worsened the situation for COVID-19 victims.
Charles E. Wilson
Winston-Salem
Two facts
Two basic facts stand out in all the sturm und drang over President Trump's move to fill the current Supreme Court vacancy; he has both the constitutional right and duty to nominate a candidate to fill the vacancy; and, in doing so in an election year, he is merely following the precedent of his Democratic predecessor, President Obama. The only difference is that President Trump's party controls the Senate and can make it happen, unlike President Obama's attempt.
That is what politics (the art of the possible) is all about.
David Gellatly
Winston-Salem
Suckers?
My father-in-law, Buddy Huff, was a great man. He was a U.S. Army combat medic at Normandy. He dodged bullets and mortar rounds to get his comrades out of danger. He had to keep his head while under fire, give life-saving first aid, and pull them to safety.
Buddy was awarded the Bronze Star. I don’t think I have ever known someone with this degree of grit. He was a quick-witted, funny guy who had a heart of gold. I miss him, and whenever I think of him, I smile. He and his brothers fought for our country together.
The brothers in arms reunited in Belgium weeks after the Normandy invasion was completed. It is an American story.
How can the person we elected, the person we hold to be the commander in chief of our patriots who give their lives to keep us free, say that anyone in the Armed Forces is a sucker because they have nothing to gain from serving and that anyone who dies fighting for freedom is a loser (“Veterans divided on reports Trump disparaged military,” Sept. 7)? This is the epitome of a tyrant. There is nothing lower.
If you do not think our freedom is in the balance, step back and look at this picture again. And be sure to vote on Nov. 3, come hell or high water. There is always a way to do something. This is our last and only chance to rid our nation of this tyrant.
Charles Shelton
Winston-Salem
Take notice
“When fascism comes to America, it will be wrapped in the flag and carrying a cross,” Sinclair Lewis wrote.
If I were a fascist and had the ability to run for president, I would do precisely that — pander to conservatives by mimicking their love for symbols of country and Christianity. Like maybe by hugging a flag and lifting a Bible above my head.
Then I would say that my opponent was a socialist. Nothing scares conservatives quite like socialism, even though so many of them benefit from socialist-like programs like Social Security.
Go figure.
Trump is publicly exhibiting fascist-like tendencies, grabbing more and more power and claiming even the authority to decide whether the election is valid.
This may be our only chance to vote him out of office. We’d better take it.
Gerald Bean
Winston-Salem
'Malicious retaliation'?
Reading the Sept. 23 letter “The violent majority” left me wondering whether the writer and I live in the same world. The writer contends that he and his conservative friends fear “malicious retaliation” from their neighbors for displaying Trump signs and possible physical injury for attending a Trump political rally. Yet he cites no examples of this occurring.
Is it possible that what the president’s supporters actually fear is the silent judgment of their neighbors who have listened to Trump’s rhetoric and watched the damage his actions have caused to so many and concluded that it is morally reprehensible to support his candidacy?
Cyndy E. Lively
Winston-Salem
A grim milestone
We recently reached a grim milestone in the U.S.: 200,000 deaths from COVID-19. But it didn’t have to come to this. Prevention measures — widespread wearing of masks, social distancing, hand washing, avoiding crowds — could have slowed the spread of the virus and greatly reduced the carnage, buying us time to develop a vaccine to end the pandemic.
But President Trump has never used his Twitter soapbox to encourage universal mask wearing and social distancing. He almost never wears a mask himself and has mocked Joe Biden for wearing one at Biden rallies.
At a recent Trump rally in Winston-Salem attended by an estimated 7,000 to 9,000 people, there was no requirement to wear a mask, hardly any of his followers wore one and few in the crowd stayed 6 feet from others. The perfect environment to spread the virus.
The respected Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) at the University of Washington projects that 371,000 people in the U.S. will have died of COVID-19 by Jan. 1. But it is not too late to prevent that deadly prediction from coming true. The IHME estimates that if a requirement for universal mask wearing and social distancing were adopted now, considerably fewer people (275,000) will have died of COVID-19 before the end of the year.
We all should be outraged that almost 100,000 people may die unnecessarily in the next few months simply because there is no national policy requiring the wearing of masks and social distancing.
Fred Luce
Winston-Salem
