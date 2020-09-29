The Readers' Forum: Wednesday letters

How can the person we elected, the person we hold to be the commander in chief of our patriots who give their lives to keep us free, say that anyone in the Armed Forces is a sucker because they have nothing to gain from serving and that anyone who dies fighting for freedom is a loser (“Veterans divided on reports Trump disparaged military,” Sept. 7)? This is the epitome of a tyrant. There is nothing lower.

If you do not think our freedom is in the balance, step back and look at this picture again. And be sure to vote on Nov. 3, come hell or high water. There is always a way to do something. This is our last and only chance to rid our nation of this tyrant.

Charles Shelton

Winston-Salem

Take notice

“When fascism comes to America, it will be wrapped in the flag and carrying a cross,” Sinclair Lewis wrote.

If I were a fascist and had the ability to run for president, I would do precisely that — pander to conservatives by mimicking their love for symbols of country and Christianity. Like maybe by hugging a flag and lifting a Bible above my head.