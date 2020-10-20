The Readers' Forum: Wednesday letters

For Biden
The writer of the Oct. 10 letter “Who I’m voting for” asked why I’m voting for Joe Biden.
I’m voting for Joe Biden because I would like the president to be a person my grandchildren can look up to: a decent, honorable, compassionate human being.
I’m voting for:
- the Second Amendment and the possibility that we can limit gun ownership to as many weapons as a person wants as long as they are not the kind that can kill 26 children and teachers in less than five minutes. I support everyone owning many weapons as long as they can pass a background test.
- the next Supreme Court justice, hoping for a better balanced group of people deciding the most important issues in America.
- police, law and order, military and veterans (like my husband), who are not “suckers and losers.”
- the right to fly the American flag, or not.
- secure borders and compassion for those seeking to lawfully enter. America doesn’t need a trillion-dollar wall, we need solutions for our immigration process.
- the rights of women and their own bodies. Let God be the judge. Many are not pro-life, but pro-birth, not willing to help destitute mothers and babies beyond birth. If even one woman thinks abortion is her only choice, let it be legal.
- good against evil.
I’m voting for Biden because he cares about everyone’s health care, climate needs, world allies and all Americans. He will make the future of America better.
Judi Perrault
Winston-Salem
A perfect fit
I have known Dale Folwell for 26 years. I have worked with him as a school board member, a member of the N.C. House of Representatives and most recently as the N.C. state treasurer. Currently I serve on the N.C. State Health Plan Board that oversees health coverage to 700,000-plus state workers and retirees. The State Health Plan has saved millions in administrative costs, negotiated favorable rates for health coverage, instituted a “Clear Pricing Project” plan that saves state employees and retirees medical copays and reduces health care costs to the state.
When he ran for state treasurer in 2016, Dale had a television ad that promised that he would save the state $100 million on investment fees paid to manage the State Retirement Plan. About a year after taking office, I asked Treasurer Folwell how much he had saved so far on his $100 million promise. The answer was that he had already saved that!
I encourage everyone to support Dale Folwell’s reelection as N.C. state treasurer. His CPA training and investment experience, coupled with his dedication and tenacity, makes him a perfect fit to continue as our state treasurer.
Don Martin
Tobaccoville
Honest investigation
What happened to clear honest communication? Most of Forsyth County residents would like to hear about what the candidates want to accomplish if elected or reelected. Instead we are getting misleading fliers bashing candidates.
A recent flier implied that Winston-Salem City Councilman Dan Besse presently wants to defund the police department and will never compromise with moderates and conservatives.
Here is what Dan’s campaign actually said about the police: “He supports calls for police reform, but (believes) that raises are needed to retain high-quality officers.”
Dan’s record on the City Council shows he has a history of compromising with moderates and conservatives to make things happen for Forsyth County citizens.
Don’t be swayed by fliers degrading the opposition; take time to actually investigate candidates before voting in this election. See what they want to do. Both Republicans and Democrats want representatives who are honest and stand for the dreams we have for North Carolina. Voters focus on that, not the flier or television ad degrading their opponent.
Deborah Woolard
Winston-Salem
Zenger is different
Jeff Zenger is different from the typical politician — he knows the stories and struggles of everyday life. I’ve known Jeff for more than 20 years and have seen him live these real-life struggles.
Jeff’s family went a year and a half without a paycheck during the Great Recession while Jeff rebuilt his construction business and made sure his workers were paid. He knows how important small business and school assistance is for families who need to get back to work and send their kids to a safe school. Jeff has been there, done that, and has the T-shirt to prove it. He has dedicated his life to making Forsyth County a better place to live.
I can’t think of anyone I’d rather have representing me in Raleigh than Jeff Zenger.
Partisan politics has sown division and moved our attention to petty fights instead of results. Jeff will work for you and put Forsyth County first. Don’t just vote against someone; vote for someone. Join me in voting for Jeff Zenger for N.C. House District 74.
Jordan Newton
Clemmons
The best choice
Keith Townsend is the best choice to represent North Carolina House District 77. As proud alumni of West Rowan High School and longtime North Carolinians, we enthusiastically and collectively endorse our former educator. Through many years of graceful and reputable public service, Townsend has demonstrated the ability and desire to lead, learn and take action, all of which are needed in the N.C. legislature.
As former students, we had front row seats to his character, passion for education and capacity to engage people on things that matter. He recognizes the importance of representing the interests of our community. He will bring honest and pragmatic insights to light and will do so with a sense of compassion and empathy not always visible in politics but something to which all public servants should aspire.
His opponent is running for her 17th term in office. That’s 30 years of the same. For District 77, when compared to the national average, incomes are down, taxes are up and change is desperately needed; change for our environment, for public education and for equity. This election, voters will have an opportunity to elect a first-time nominee who is eager to listen to constituents and respond with a fresh perspective.
Keith Townsend will hear you; he will empathize with you; and he will work for you. A vote for Keith Townsend is a vote for committed, competent and compassionate leadership for the citizens of Rowan and Davie counties.
Tremayne Smith and Cherish Rosas
Salisbury
This letter was also signed by three other alumni. – the editor
Credibility
It's the story of the century, and you guys didn't print it.
Hunter Biden, who lives in L.A., flies across the country to Delaware and drops off three laptop computers at a repair shop run by a blind guy who can't really say whether it was Hunter Biden. But Maybe-Biden signs a contract, then disappears.
The repair shop owner recovers and reads Biden's private emails, a few of which mention a possible meeting with his dad. He’s so alarmed that he contacts the FBI. Or maybe the FBI contacts him. He’s not sure.
The FBI arranges to pick up the hard drives, but the computer repair shop owner copies them, which is totally normal. Then he calls up former New York mayor and current conspiracy theorist Rudy Giuliani and hands him the contents of these drives, apparently because he couldn't think of anyone reliable to give them to.
Giuliani sits on them for months, then releases them to a second-tier, pro-Trump tabloid three weeks before the election because "nobody else would take it." The reporter who writes the story refuses to sign his name to it, so they give the credit to an intern who's never had a newspaper story credit before but used to work at Fox News. Totally legitimate.
Established, legitimate journalists ask to independently verify their validity, but Giuliani ignores their requests, which is what anyone would do if they wanted to prove their claims.
And the Journal didn't print this? What are you, a credible newspaper?
Ronnie Miller
Winston-Salem
Competent and fair
Whit Davis will be an excellent District Court judge. I have known him, his parents and his grandparents for many years. Whit is very competent. He will be fair and will work hard. He will treat everyone with respect.
I wholeheartedly encourage a vote for Whit Davis for District Court judge in Forsyth County.
Corty Creech Freeman
Winston-Salem
