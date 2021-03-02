The Readers' Forum: Wednesday letters

Hair-based discrimination
When it comes to discrimination against minorities, most people think of race, age, gender and even disabilities. Hair-based discrimination often goes unnoticed, in part because they have never experienced it firsthand. Hair-based discrimination affects Black communities most of all and many are told that their own natural hairstyles are not professional and must be cut or styled to company standards.
Like Greensboro and other cities across North Carolina, Winston-Salem has recently begun to consider an ordinance that focuses on LGBTQ protections (“City going slow on gay-rights ordinance,” Feb. 10). However, unlike Greensboro and Durham, the Winston-Salem ordinance does not currently include protections against discrimination on the basis of natural hairstyles.
I have witnessed hair-based discrimination firsthand. Someone I care deeply about was told he would have to cut his hair to work within a local juvenile detention center. It crushed him to hear that his braids were not acceptable, and would have to be cut if he were offered the job. There couldn’t have been a better candidate to counsel those young men, than that very college-educated young man with braids who applied for that job.
Although many have not felt the pain of being forced to change themselves, members of the LGBTQ community know firsthand what being forced to conform feels like. Discrimination in all forms is wrong and needs to be entirely forbidden. My hope is that the City Council will have the courage to pass an ordinance that will also provide long-overdue protections for hair-based discrimination.
Zachary M. Payne
Winston-Salem
Go pick it
The half-page story on the first page of Section B of the Feb 28 Journal, “Republicans test history in vote against pandemic relief,” was interesting. However, could you imagine the pandemic relief each person would receive if the “fluff” or non-pandemic-related waste was removed and that money was sent to each American? If that would happen, most Americans would then be debt-free.
Shucks, we have a money tree, just go pick it!
Ed Bowman
Kernersville
Downstream effect
Columnist John Hood (“Higher costs won’t help the economy,” Feb. 28) says that higher wage costs won’t help the economy. He doesn’t say how large the effect is, or how it is calculated.
In our capitalist system, everything is connected to everything else. Higher wages means changes in spending on everything from restaurants to college tuition. Maybe a wage bump means a car and reduced spending on bus fare?
One Wall Street bank (Morgan Stanley) advises us: “We see strength and resilience. In an interconnected world like ours, even seemingly small changes can have outsized effects. Our research shows that the most resilient companies are those that understand the downstream butterfly effect of their business practices on the environment, customers and employees.”
It is difficult to precisely measure the effect of a minimum wage change whether we are looking at one cafe or one global banking network, but it is worth the effort before we trigger a major change in our economy that we don’t understand. John Hood might be right, but without real data, we’ll never know.
Steve Scroggin
Winston-Salem