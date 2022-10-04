The Readers' Forum: Wednesday letters

Justice system

I read the Sept. 14 letter “Burr and friends” with some astonishment. The letter writer compared Sen. Richard Burr’s actions (“Burr’s actions hurt nobody”) with former President Trump’s (“death, destruction and a serious tear in the fabric of American democracy”).

I completely disagree. Excusing a shoplifter because it wasn’t murder is not how a complete justice system works. All crimes are prosecuted and punishments meted out, appropriate to the crime.

David Bell

Winston-Salem

The way to go

The writer of the Oct. 1 letter “Sexual sin,” outlining all the sexual and marriage-related sins that the Bible forbids, left out one big one: divorce. Jesus condemned divorce “except for unfaithfulness” in no uncertain terms. Yet this is the one sin related to marriage that even fundamentalist, Bible-believing churches ignore. Instead, they interpret “unfaithfulness” in a fluid fashion that broadens its meaning to justify divorce.

I’ve never found a Bible-believing church that doesn’t ignore one biblical injunction or another. And when called on it, they often present their justification rather than their repentance.

The notion that “God has a plan” that only permits marriage between one man and one woman forever fails to meet the needs of a good percentage of the population, as many believers themselves have found, painfully.

Maybe a church that practices grace and forgiveness rather than condemnation is the way to go. Like College Park Baptist in Greensboro (“Church OK with getting Southern Baptist boot,” Sept. 28).

Gerald Bean

Winston-Salem

Less than truthful

Here we go again!

The Sept. 9 letter “Blame Biden” contains this less than truthful or informative sentence: “I realize print media and most all the TV pundits paint a picture without ever telling the truth of what is going on in our country, but surely they realize the price of gas has doubled since Biden took office. Interest rates are through the roof. He and fellow Democrats have caused record inflation with wild spending and we have surging crime rates in this country with ridiculous bail laws letting criminals out as soon as they get arrested.”

None of this is the fault of President Biden or of Democrats. If former President Trump were still in office for his imaginary second term, it would not be his fault, nor the fault of Republicans, either. The current gas prices and inflation, as well as crime, are the result of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war on Ukraine, and nothing new under the sun, respectively. There has been no reckless spending under this administration.

The talking heads on Fox News have a habit of making completely false statements, and Fox News viewers have a habit of swallowing them whole. Please; turn off the TV and radio, and start reading and thinking for yourself! There is enough parroted misinformation making the rounds to sink us all without having it spread on the opinion page of the Journal.

Jeff Hight

Winston-Salem

War on education

Thanks to Stuart Egan for his excellent guest column (“If you are running for school board …,” Oct. 2). He clearly laid out what we should and should not be looking for in our local and state races in November as it pertains to education.

Raleigh GOP politicians have pretty much waged war on public education since they gained a majority. The only solution I see is the voting booth and candidates who will support our teachers and students.

I’m not a teacher or a parent but I attended 12 years of public school in Davie County and I’m proud and thankful for the education I received.

I hate the recent changes to the comics. The paper is getting smaller and smaller. It’s sad.

Sandra L. Smith

Advance