The Readers' Forum: Wednesday letters

Our forefathers

Do we honestly believe that assault rifles and mass murders of worshipers, shoppers and little children are what our forefathers had in mind when they wrote the Second Amendment?

Jan Maluf

Winston-Salem

Fundamental problem

If I were President Biden, I would outlaw the sale of semi-automatic weapons to individuals and to gun dealers that sell to individuals. I would force gun dealers to give any semi-automatic weapons they had in stock to the government. There may have to be some payment paid by the government to the gun dealer and manufacturers for loss of inventory and sales.

In my view, semi-automatic weapons in the hands of individuals is the fundamental problem we are dealing with in these horrible school tragedies.

Gilmour Lake

Winston-Salem

NRA contributions

On whose hands is this blood?

Please, no more hollow “prayers and thoughts.” The problem is the NRA.

Which senators have taken the most from the NRA? Google it, folks:

Mitt Romney: $13,647,676;

Richard Burr: $6,987,380 (gun deaths in state: 1,311);

Roy Blunt: $4,555,722;

Thom Tillis: $4,421,333 (gun deaths in state: 1,311);

Cory Gardner: $3,303,355;

Marco Rubio: $3,303,355 (gun deaths in state: 2,568);

Joni Ernst: $3,124,773;

Rob Portman: $3,063,327;

Todd Young: $2,897,582;

Bill Cassidy: $2,867,074;

David Perdue: $2,002,462 (gun deaths in state: 1,459);

Tom Cotton: $1,968,714;

Pat Roberts: $1,581,153;

Pat Toomey: $1,475,448;

Josh Hawley: $1,391,548;

Marsha Blackburn: $1,306,130;

Ron Johnson: $1,269,486;

Mitch McConnell: $1,267,139;

Mike Braun: $1,249,967;

John Thune: $638,942;

Shelley Moore Capito: $341,738;

Martha McSally: $303,853;

Richard Shelby: $258,514;

Chuck Grassley: $226,007;

John Neely Kennedy: $215,788;

Ted Cruz: $176,274;

Lisa Murkowski: $146,262;

Johnny Isakson: $131,571 (gun deaths in state: 1,459);

Steve Daines: $123,711;

Cindy Hyde-Smith: $109,547;

Roger Wicker: $106,680;

Rand Paul: $104,456;

Mike Rounds: $95,049;

John Boozman: $82,352;

John Cornyn: $78,945;

Ben Sasse: $68,623;

Jim Inhofe: $66,758;

Lindsay Graham: $55,961;

Mike Crapo: $55,039;

Jerry Moran: $34,718;

John Barrasso: $26,989;

Lamar Alexander: $25,293;

Mike Enzi: $24,722;

John Hoeven: $22,050;

Susan Collins: $19,800;

Deb Fischer: $19,638;

James Lankford: $18,955;

Jim Rish: $18,850;

Tim Scott: $18,513;

Kevin Cramer: $13,255.

Among the top 100 House recipients, 95 are Republican. In the Senate, the top two Democrats are Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Patrick Leahy of Vermont, who rank 52nd and 53rd — behind every Republican but Dan Sullivan of Alaska.

Janet Joyner

Winston-Salem

Mass shootings

I have a very simple solution to the problem of mass shootings in America: Stop voting for Republicans!

Richard Davis

Winston-Salem

Losing Patterson

Say it isn’t so. Tom Patterson’s final Journal arts column, “Looking back: Three decades of visual art around Winston-Salem” (May 22), was terribly sad. It’s almost as if he were writing the obituary of the Winston-Salem arts scene.

Losing Patterson will be a serious blow to the arts community. His writing has helped provide the visibility necessary to make a career out of the most tenuous of Losing Patterson

Say it isn’t so. Tom Patterson’s final Journal arts column, “Looking back: Three decades of visual art around Winston-Salem” (May 22), was terribly sad. It’s almost as if he were writing the obituary of the Winston-Salem arts scene.

Losing Patterson will be a serious blow to the arts community. His writing has helped provide the visibility necessary to make a career out of the most tenuous of vocations. How can artists see each other, and themselves, without those intrepid thinkers willing to make the rounds, spend the time to look deeply at the work and introduce it to a broader public?

Good writers do what all good artists do — make visible that which is invisible, give voice to the voiceless, place our work into a broader context of civic life and demonstrate how we fit into the larger designs of art history. Tom has done all this and more.

Arts criticism is vital to the well-being of a thriving arts community; Tom has been keeping us apprised of the good, the bad and the madness all along. Even now, as the ghost of Sen. Jesse Helms haunts us, we need that kind of advocacy more than ever.

The focus of “the City of Arts and Innovation” should be on supporting the existing human infrastructure of our arts community, attracting young artists and collectors willing to engage in intellectually and emotionally challenging art that, frankly, have few outlets here. That support needs to include good-quality, critical writing in this newspaper.

Kara Hammond

Pfafftown