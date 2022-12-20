The Readers' Forum: Wednesday letters

We get more

According to the writer of the Dec. 16 letter “Peter to pay Paul,” our tax money went to Washington, through a couple of levels of bureaucracy, then “what’s left” was sent back to us to use on the Cleveland Avenue project.

But like most red states (we might call them “welfare states”), North Carolina receives more federal tax money than we pay — $1.40 for every dollar in 2020. It’s blue states like New York and California that pay the bulk of federal taxes.

I do agree, though, that it would be more efficient to skip the bureaucracy and pay for such projects here — if we could get people with tight purses to care enough about underprivileged people to pay for such projects. I’m not yet convinced that they would. Like the letter writer, they’d probably gripe about paying taxes, no matter how that money was used.

Gerald Bean

Winston-Salem

Who forgot?

Who forgot to tell Fed Chair Jerome Powell that it is better to have a job with high inflation than to be unemployed with lower inflation? Surely, there are better ways to lower inflation than by raising interest rates that are hurting people.

I don't think he knows that losing your job is not a soft landing.

Paul Armstrong

Winston-Salem

Selective restraint

As I write, Title 42, the border policy that allows U.S. Border Patrol to reject would-be refugees, ostensibly because they might spread COVID, is up in the air. We don’t know whether the Biden administration will be allowed to continue it or if the court will end it.

I just think it’s interesting that Republicans finally support a COVID restriction — one that applies only to South American refugees. Preventing the spread of the deadly disease to Americans by Americans — no, we can’t have that, that would be wrong.

It's not really about disease; it's about the refugees.

And they wonder why everyone thinks they’re racist.

David Soto

Winston-Salem

Hard to be good

It’s disappointing that Proud Boys leader Charles Donohoe is from Kernersville; this is not what Forsyth County should be known for (“Donohoe to testify in Proud Boys trial,” Dec. 19). But it’s just one sign of the trouble young men are in today.

I don’t know why it should be difficult for young men to find their way toward being good citizens and good Christians today, but apparently it is. Too many are getting involved in these hateful militia groups like Proud Boys and Oath Keepers — and too many are being radicalized online, in game rooms and on rough discussion boards where anything goes. The best thing Elon Musk could do with Twitter is shut it down.

Maybe this whole “internet” thing is a mistake.

Young women have their own problems today, too, but they don’t seem to be led to violent and angry racism, and hatred for LGBTQ people and others, to the same extent that young men are. Could it be that they have it too good? Not enough real problems to deal with, so they have to invent some?

Young men have always had to prove their manhood in one way or another. It’s a shame they can’t do so by being kind.

Justin Jenkins

Winston-Salem

Famous

Ye is now famous for praising Adolf Hitler.

Elon Musk is now famous for letting the racists back on Twitter.

Former President Trump is now famous for demanding that the Constitution be thrown out so that he can be installed in office.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is now famous for asserting that her insurrection attempt would have succeeded.

And Kyle Rittenhouse is famous for shooting and killing two unarmed men.

These are today’s Republican heroes.

Come on, decent Republicans; your party left you ages ago.

Joe Vorster

Winston-Salem