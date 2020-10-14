The Readers' Forum: Wednesday letters

In the last few months during COVID-19, she has helped pass more than 20 funding bills for personal protective equipment, schools and small businesses. Would someone working for special interests champion a $35 million funding bill that provides child care assistance so that parents are able to get back to work and be able to supply and care for their families?

Would someone who is working for special-interest groups champion $34 million in funding to keep North Carolinians safe by making sure there are enough COVID-19 tests and being able to successfully trace back everyone who has possibly been in contact with someone infected?

Would someone that is working for special-interest groups champion legislation that requires health insurance companies to provide coverage for individuals with autism? Or would someone who works for special interests cut everyone’s state income taxes and make the first $21,500 for every family in North Carolina tax-free?

Why would Terri LeGrand or her supporters claim some crazy conspiracy theory when the record not only shows but proves that Krawiec works for North Carolinians?

Celeste Stanley

Winston-Salem

No regrets