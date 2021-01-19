The Readers' Forum: Wednesday letters

Unity for our nation
I believe that now is a very important time for the healing of the wounds that our nation has suffered from numerous internal conflicts, especially recently. No one who loves our nation benefits from such internal conflicts. Therefore, I want to encourage everyone reading this letter to commit to trying to do what is best for our nation as a whole, regardless of your political party affiliation.
It is also my belief that there is a middle ground on which we can all stand and be confident that we are doing our part to help unify our nation. Although we will always disagree politically with a number of other people, it is in the best interest of our nation to disagree amicably. We may think that what we believe is best for our nation, but those who believe differently than we do probably think likewise.
As a Christian, I believe that there are some matters about which God doesn’t want me to compromise, but otherwise I am willing to compromise. Unfortunately, some people are not willing to compromise on almost anything. This has resulted in massive chasms between different groups of people in our nation.
I want to encourage everyone to come together in love, according to biblical teachings. One of the two greatest commandments taught in the Bible is that we should love our neighbors, which includes every person in our nation.
So, let’s work together to make America a unified nation of which we all can be proud.
Harvey Armour
Winston-Salem
Learning
What I learned from the 2020 election:
- A leader who is a character is often preferred over a leader with character.
- It’s easier to complain than get the facts.
- Some people view diversity as a blessing, others as a threat.
- Emotion often trumps reason.
- Truth can be elusive and facts relative.
- Bullying is a top problem in our schools, but accepted behavior in politics.
- Actions based on fear and anger have bad outcomes.
- Everyone should read the U.S. Constitution.
- Democracy is messy and in order to work, it’s best to civilly disagree.
- American democracy is perhaps the greatest experiment in history and a work in process with no guarantee of lasting success.
- Many Americans would prefer an authoritarian form of government rather than a democracy, as long as it fits their ideology.
Ken Burkel
Clemmons
Obsessions
As of Jan. 11, the CDC COVID Vaccine Tracker indicates that North Carolina is the eighth worse state in the country in the administration of COVID-19 vaccines (7,826 doses per 100,000 distributed, 2,017 doses actually administered). Instead of obsessing over how bad President Trump and the Republican Party are, I suggest the Journal editorial page begin obsessing over North Carolina's dismal performance in getting the vaccine into the arms of its citizens and pressuring the Cooper administration to do a better job in this matter of life and death.
Larry McGee
Winston-Salem
The pledge
Every single one of the secessionists who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 memorized the Pledge of Allegiance when they were in second grade.
Think about that.
Peter Driscoll
Winston-Salem
Tax returns
I'm starting to think that President Trump isn't going to show us his tax returns.
Reggie Branson
Winston-Salem
Biden's benefits
The writer of the Jan. 15 letter "What about Biden?" asked what people like about Joe Biden, besides the fact that he is not Donald Trump.
Answering for myself, not all Democrats:
- He is a respectful, educated man.
- He will repair our relationships with important international allies, instead of catering to vile dictators (he will also allow our national security agencies to fully do their jobs and not ignore threats from the likes of Putin).
- He will surround himself with stable, organized, thoughtful experts who will understand and execute on their missions.
- He will not steal from our country by golfing and traveling to excess.
- He will not use his own businesses to steal money from our country.
- He genuinely cares for our country as demonstrated by a lifetime of service.
- He will do his best to maximize the profits of all people and not just his friends with jets.
- He will attempt to increase the earnings of all people and not just those in the top 1%.
- He will remove babies from cages and will treat all immigrants with dignity and respect.
- He will work to create a culture where equality is seen as a highly valued, integral part of our society, not something to be feared and despised.