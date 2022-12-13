The Readers' Forum: Wednesday letters

Raise the money

Enough with the hard-sell pet propaganda! I like cats and dogs as much as anyone, but if Forsyth County doesn’t have the money to support the animal shelter, it’s not going to find it under the cushions (“Money for shelter, stadium,” Dec. 2). Obviously we can’t afford to maintain the level of care that the Humane Society says is needed, so if that means the end of its deal with the county, so be it.

This could all have been avoided if people took responsibility for their animals and had them spayed and neutered. No one should be allowed to own a pet without doing that.

But it’s not my fault and it’s not the fault of any other county resident that we’re in this situation. We simply can’t pay for every “want” — not unless we raise everyone’s property taxes. And nobody “wants” that.

If the Humane Society wants to maintain this level of care, it needs to find another way to raise the money.

Kevin Fields

Winston-Salem

Fomenting misinformation

Printing Marc Thiessen’s Dec. 10 column “Why you should care about Hunter Biden’s laptop,” is a great disservice to the public.

I generally appreciate what Thiessen has to say, even if I disagree with him.

But this column distorts everything important about the non-issue and, thus, encourages Trump’s sycophants to waste more of our time on it.

Yes, government agents met with Twitter and Facebook employees to warn them about foreign misinformation campaigns. Good! That’s what government agencies should do.

And considering proved instances of foreign misinformation campaigns — and, in the light of then-FBI-head James Comey’s fumbled “October surprise” before the 2016 election — Twitter was right to be cautious about the contents of Hunter Biden’s laptop.

But Twitter didn’t “censor” the story as Thiessen says. Twitter is a private company and under no obligation to allow anything to be posted on its platform. The people pushing the nude pics were free to push them elsewhere.

Thiessen, as a journalist, should know that.

Only about 6% of American adults even have Twitter accounts. If elections rest on what Twitter does, we’re in big trouble.

I realize you want to air both sides, but all this column does is foment misinformation and provide cover to extremists who to this day refuse to accept that their lord and savior Donald Trump lost the 2020 election.

This is a major disappointment, Journal. You need to do better.

Howard Greene

Winston-Salem

Stickers

I see the price of gas has dropped to about $2.97 a gallon in Winston-Salem. Anybody got any of those stickers left with President Biden proclaiming “I did that”? I could use one or two.

Bobby Fields

Winston-Salem

Much ado

So I’ve been looking into this big scandal over Hunter Biden — but I can’t figure out why I should care that someone stopped someone else from putting pictures of him, naked, on the internet. I wouldn’t want people to put naked pictures of me or of my daughter on the internet. It seems like a major violation of one’s privacy.

I can, however, understand why his dad would ask Twitter not to allow them to be posted. Goodness gracious, who wouldn’t do that?

Of course, Joe Biden wasn’t a government official at the time. It’s not like he could place any demands on Twitter. He could only ask, as I’m sure thousands of people do every day.

Twitter, of course, as a private business, could do what it wanted. Saying “no” to the pics is not a First Amendment violation. It literally has nothing to do with the First Amendment.

Now, if the government forced Twitter to post the pictures, or not to post them — that would be a First Amendment violation. But there’s no indication that such a thing happened.

Much ado over nothing? Much ado over nothing.

That Elon Musk is kind of a publicity hound, isn’t he?

George Good

Winston-Salem