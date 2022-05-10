The Readers' Forum: Wednesday letters

More for mental health

I am a bilingual mental health provider in Winston-Salem. May is Mental Health Awareness Month. As a volunteer and advocate with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, this month I am asking everyone to join us and demand #MoreForMentalHealth.

I am doing more by calling on my legislators at the federal and state levels to support legislation that will fund the implementation of 988 and the suicide and mental health crisis system across our nation, particularly for those in underserved communities.

Currently, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available at 1-800-273-8255 and de-escalates the crises of tens of thousands of callers each day. On July 16, those in distress and those who support them will be able to reach the lifeline through a simple 3-digit number: 988. By making the lifeline more accessible through this shorter number, calls, texts and chats to the lifeline’s network of crisis call centers are expected to increase. It is vital that the federal government work with states to ensure callers in distress will have:

someone to call

someone to come help, and

somewhere safe to go.

We must act now to secure funding to equip call centers and community crisis response services throughout the country with the staff and resources to respond to everyone in crisis.

Join me this month in urging our federal and state public officials to do #MoreForMentalHealth. You can start by visiting moreformentalhealth.org.

Together, we can help #StopSuicide.

Camila Pulgar

Winston-Salem

Resemblance

I read the May 8 digest item “Taliban order women to cover up” about the Taliban in Afghanistan forcing women to cover themselves head to toe in public and I thought, Lord, don’t give the Republican Party any ideas. The laws being passed in red states bear a striking resemblance to Sharia.

Ned Kiley

Winston-Salem

We must work together

Dan Besse has developed a reputation as someone who will listen to citizens’ needs and work to make a difference in our communities. As the at-large member of the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners, he will work for everyone who lives in the rural areas, one of our towns or anywhere in Winston-Salem. He will actively reach out to our increasingly diverse county, hold public forums and participate in community meetings to learn what is needed throughout Forsyth County.

Dan also understands that cooperation is essential to our future. Whether it’s education or economic development, public safety or clean water, parks or housing, county government must work together with our city and towns, as well as our school board and sheriff, to do the best job for all of our citizens.

Dan is running for county commissioner at-large to address challenges, optimize opportunities and deliver results. He believes the strength of our county is all of our people and that is who he wants to serve.

Nancy Young

Winston-Salem

That was quick

You recently printed a letter from someone who pointed out how the Republican Party has opposed the government, the ballot box, medical authorities, judges, courts, public schools, libraries, the military, the police, other Republicans and every other American institution. The letter writer asked how long it would be before Republicans criticized Christianity (“Institutional attacks,” April 14).

Last week, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia said that Christian organizations are working to resettle undocumented immigrants and refugees in the U.S. because “Satan’s controlling the church.” That was a lot quicker than I expected.

By the way, I’m not related to her.

Howard Greene

Winston-Salem

Good reasons

I am writing to endorse the candidacy of our family friend, Sean Lew, for the N.C. House, representing the 74th District. Because legislators are lawmakers, I believe Sean’s more than 20 years as an attorney will serve him, and us, well in the state House. Sean also brings his diligent commitment to providing a voice for those who need help to be heard. He holds the N.C. Bar Association’s William Thorp Service Award for his many hours of pro bono legal counsel to Hmong, an Asian ethnic group in N.C., as well as others with little means to pay.

In addition to these good reasons to vote for this public servant, Sean has recently received the endorsement of both the state and the Forsyth County associations of educators. What issue is of more urgency than our public school students, teachers and staffs? We can trust these professional groups when they recognize a candidate’s dedication to raising teacher pay and improving our system. For these reasons, I urge you to use your May 17 primary ballot to vote for a new 74th District voice in Raleigh. Choose Sean Lew!

Caroline Wright

Winston-Salem