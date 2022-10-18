The Readers' Forum: Wednesday letters

Reliably diverse

Joe Pearlman’s Oct. 15 guest column “Republicans call out their own (occasionally),” in which he argues that Republicans are more responsible when it comes to holding their representatives accountable for their extremism than Democrats are, seems to be contradicted by recent events.

Consider former President Trump’s racist slur toward his former transportation secretary, Elaine Chao, and his antisemitic meltdown about the U.S. Jews he finds to be “disloyal.” Trump, the leader of the Republican Party, to this day consistently receives a pass for his blatant racism.

Also consider the way Republicans have embraced the racist “great replacement theory” that their water-carrier Tucker Carlson repeats ad nausea. Many of them just accept this as a matter of fact now.

Consider Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who has spoken to openly white supremacist groups and is currently being groomed for leadership positions in the U.S. House.

By contrast, consider the Democratic former president of the Los Angeles City Council and others in her group, all of whom were forced by public outcry to resign following the revelation of her racist remarks.

Republicans can always cherry-pick exceptions to the rule. But it’s the Republican Party that habitually plays to racist tropes — especially during election season — and the Democratic Party that stands, as a matter of policy, against racism and for racial inclusion and diversity.

That’s one of the main reasons I’m a proud Democrat.

Siri Bruccillieri

Winston-Salem

Undecided?

It is no surprise that Cheri Beasley has gone unscathed by the numerous shameful attempts her opponent has made to smear and discredit her sterling record of public service. Mere days from the election it is difficult to believe there are still undecided voters in this U.S. Senate race that has attracted national attention.

The fact is, as many attacks and lies as have been hurled through news articles, advertisements and even the lone debate, Cheri Beasley continues to emerge as clearly the champion and better qualified candidate to fairly represent North Carolinians. Nothing commendable or remarkable stands out about Beasley’s Trump-endorsed opponent.

There is no comparison between the two candidates. Cheri Beasley has been steeped in the importance of public service, having honorably served as a public defender, then later as chief justice of our N.C. Supreme Court. For five years, Rep. Ted Budd has unremarkably served in the U.S. Congress and owns a gun store.

Enough said.

Anne Griffis Wilson

Winston-Salem

Cows and cotton candy

While I am in the league of disappointed Journal subscribers who miss the birding column by Ron Morris; the Cryptoquote mental exercise; Lola’s tell-it-like-it-is comic strip; and the precious Mutts’ mindfulness comic strip, I will offer my applause to you for Walt Unks’ museum-like quality photos of children and livestock in the Oct. 9 Journal.

What could be more endearing than getting an up close view of families and their animals displaying their love and compassion for each other? The softness of each photo and poignant composition portray an innocence that is still alive and welcomed.

Thanks for this “Show Stoppers” spread in the Journal. It tells me that you recognize beauty and appreciate what’s at the heart of a community of people wanting to experience life at its best as they live and work together. Walt Unks’ livestock show photos are spellbinding!

Mary Ann Weatherman

Winston-Salem

Critics

I would prefer the Winston-Salem City Council set an example for the community by buying electric or hybrid vehicles — especially because they’re still powerful. I guess that makes me one of the critics (“Plan to buy standard patrol cars draws critics,” Oct. 17).

Sam Nowen

Winston-Salem