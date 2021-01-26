The Readers' Forum: Wednesday letters

Better served
Over the 35 years I have lived in this community I have questioned the lack of understanding by our City Council members many times. This latest announcement that they will be looking at the LGBT-type statutes passed by several other North Carolina municipalities makes me question their collective IQ (“City may consider LGBT-rights ordinance,” Jan. 24).
We are in the midst of the most difficult months that our generations have ever endured and frankly we are all tired and worn out from the pandemic, racial strife, political infighting, insurrection and protest after protest. Now the council wants to bring up another divisive motion in a city that appears to me to be as welcoming to those with different lifestyles as in any of the seven cities, including New York and Minneapolis, that I have lived in.
Folks, talk to your elected council member and if he or she resists, remember this the next time we have a chance to vote. We deserve to be better served than we are.
Tom Jones
Winston-Salem
Playing the game
The former Republican president recently tried to overthrow a democratic election. He insisted that he won when all the evidence says he lost. Sens. Josh Hawley and Ted Cruz also contributed to the insurrection at the Capitol by playing this game of, “We need to look into the rumors that we’ve been spreading.”
President Biden wants unity and cooperation.
Republicans are very, very good at playing this game of, “We need to see some effort on the Democrat side.” But it’s not the Democrats who have created the sharp division in the country — it’s the Republicans. Trump spread the Big Lie of voter fraud, but Republicans have been spreading little lies for years.
The American people need action. For the good of the country, it’s long past time for Republicans to step up and do something besides obstruct. If they can’t show a little cooperation with Biden and the Democrats who are now in the majority, then the Democrats have every right to eliminate the filibuster and get some things done.
Rebecca Minor
Winston-Salem
Nothing of note
Thank you for your courage in reporting honest assessments on both former President Trump and Sen. Richard Burr.
Burr previously did very little wrong; he simply did nothing. Or at least nothing of note other than some questionable real estate dealings. But now that more than 400,000 Americans have died of COVID and Burr said nothing publicly to reveal this tsunami of a disease, I think he owes us a little something — a little something for his 28 years on the government payroll and the handsome retirement package he will have for the rest of his life. By my account, he owes us a vote. He needs to stand up and acknowledge that numerous recounts and court proceedings have established that we had an honest election and Trump was indeed the loser.
Secondly, he needs to address the horror of so many Americans being so brainwashed by Trump that they thought they were doing their duty by storming the nation’s Capitol like a bunch of thugs from a Third World nation. Burr needs to stand up and be counted before we let Trump off the hook and end up spending millions of dollars on his pension, life-long security guards for him and his family, an office, free air travel, etc., for the rest of his life.
Stand like a man, Burr, and do the right thing so that we can honestly say you were worth the investment.
Brenda Hutchins
Winston-Salem
Difficult circumstances
Many thanks to the staff of the Forsyth County Health Department and the North Carolina National Guard for the efficient way the COVID-19 vaccine was administered. In today's world of constant complaints, we need to thank those who are working hard under difficult circumstances.
Reva Groce
Winston-Salem
Again
Impeached, again.
Amen.