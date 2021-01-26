The Readers' Forum: Wednesday letters

President Biden wants unity and cooperation.

Republicans are very, very good at playing this game of, “We need to see some effort on the Democrat side.” But it’s not the Democrats who have created the sharp division in the country — it’s the Republicans. Trump spread the Big Lie of voter fraud, but Republicans have been spreading little lies for years.

The American people need action. For the good of the country, it’s long past time for Republicans to step up and do something besides obstruct. If they can’t show a little cooperation with Biden and the Democrats who are now in the majority, then the Democrats have every right to eliminate the filibuster and get some things done.

Rebecca Minor

Winston-Salem

Thank you for your courage in reporting honest assessments on both former President Trump and Sen. Richard Burr.