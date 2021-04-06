The Readers' Forum: Wednesday letters

This “conventional wisdom” seems to go hand in hand with “trickle-down economics.” No offense, but I don’t think either is true.

Reducing the corporate tax rate in 2017 didn’t lead to lower prices or the hiring of new employees or wage and benefit increases, so it doesn’t make sense to say that raising the tax rate would affect any of those things. Companies will charge what the market will bear, and they’ll pay, in worker salaries and benefits, as little as they can get away with. It’s always been that way.

Also, raising prices would put their goods and services out of reach for some, reducing their profits, so it’s not likely to happen.

Aside from the practicalities, from a moral standpoint, is this the kind of world in which we want to live — one in which our corporate “overlords” decide how much they want to be paid, set their salaries, never to be reduced, then force their workers and customers to sacrifice whatever it takes to make sure they get their multi-million-dollar paychecks? Maybe an unfettered free market is not the best economic vehicle for our future.

Lonnie Kirkman

Winston-Salem

