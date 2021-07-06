The Readers' Forum: Wednesday letters

Remember the team
The N.C. State baseball team was sent home from the College World Series in the dead of night after failing the COVID-19 protocols instituted by the NCAA to keep all athletes and coaches safe during the event. A few members of the N.C. State team made the selfish decision not to get vaccinated for COVID -19. Their actions resulted in the entire team being disqualified and losing a good chance for a championship. In a sport that stresses teamwork, it was a classic example of individuals putting their own interests ahead of the team and as a result the whole team suffered.
As we get ready for the school year to begin this fall, the rallying cry for schools and universities should be “Remember The N.C. State Baseball Team!” If we want a normal school year with in-person classes, we cannot allow a few individuals to jeopardize the well-being of an entire school population. Schools should require that all eligible pupils receive the COVID-19 vaccine in order to attend in-person classes; it’s no different than the required mumps, measles, polio and chickenpox vaccine requirements. Allowing unvaccinated students to attend school will undoubtedly result in school closures throughout the year as COVID-19 variants continue to spread. Everyone will suffer for the selfishness of a few.
We can prevent our kids from going through another year of remote learning by getting them vaccinated and requiring anti-vaxxers to stay home.
Remember the N.C. State Baseball Team!
John Wigodsky Winston-Salem
Toobin on the air
Why is former federal prosecutor Jeffrey Toobin holding forth on CNN? He was caught with his pants down, literally, earlier this year during a Zoom meeting. His lack of self-control was stunning — but so is CNN’s reinstatement of him, after an eight-month suspension. Do they really need him so badly?
The New Yorker, for whom he worked, fired him. What’s wrong with CNN?
Admittedly, Toobin apologized. He said that his behavior “was deeply moronic and indefensible.”
Yes. So how can CNN let him back on the air? He should have no credibility at this point.
Toobin should retire and move to a small town where nobody knows him. It’s ridiculous that he’s allowed back on the air. Who does he think he is, Oliver North?
Daniella Martin
Winston-Salem
Time for a change
Reynolds High School rings with nostalgia. Lots of people love it. But I agree with a previous letter writer (“A simple solution,” June 24) that it is time for a change.
I would love to see the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school board work with Crossnore School & Children’s Home and offer a state-of-the-art high school there with special programs to accommodate teens in crisis. The campus is large and could meet all the needs that everyone is fighting about.
Hanes Park is beautiful and a great asset to Winston-Salem. But it cannot be all things for all people. It already contributes to a tremendous traffic problem with the YMCA.
Change is hard but sometimes you are forced to face reality.
Kathy Cooper
Winston-Salem
Work ethic
When I saw the title of Cal Thomas’ July 2 column, “Human nature and government checks,” I thought, oh, great. How long will it take him to claim that hungry people who just want food are envious of the rich?
It took 10 paragraphs. That’s his schtick, repeated over and over again.
Whatever happened to Americans’ “work ethic?” he asks.
The real answer is simplicity itself: People began to realize that others were profiting from their labor while they received barely enough to scrape by. Millions of Americans, “essential workers,” are exploited for minuscule salaries and fewer benefits every year while Amazon founder Jeff Bezos skims a billion dollars an hour from their labor.
Is it really any wonder that people don’t want to go back to work? It’s not a fair deal.
“What is fair?” fans of the status quo ask. I don’t know, but it’s not what we’ve got now.
The Bible warns, not of envious poor people, but of greedy rich people, over and over again. Spoiler alert: It’s against them. How come Thomas never seems to read those parts of the Bible?
Gerald Bean
Winston-Salem