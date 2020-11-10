The Readers' Forum: Wednesday letters

Called upon to sacrifice
"We have met the enemy, and he is us." So said Pogo during another critical time in America. Today, too many are ignoring, even protesting, the only safeguards we currently have to protect us from a deadly virus that has claimed more than a quarter of a million American lives, and counting.
I'm old enough to remember World War II, when we all were called upon to sacrifice some of our comforts and pleasures for the common good. Overwhelmingly, Americans of every persuasion complied and stood together against the common enemy. We had air raid drills, where every home had to be blacked out until the "all clear" sounded. Blackout curtains were in demand, as people sat in their totally dark homes so that an enemy plane would not see a glimmer of light and know where to drop the bombs. Sugar, meat, rubber, gasoline and other necessities were strictly rationed. No one to my knowledge complained that their freedom was being denied. The outcome of that war was not certain, but the home folks wanted to do their part to help the frontline soldiers, sailors and Marines protecting us. Most understood that "freedom" is never absolute.
Today, many won't even wear a mask, keep their distance or wash their hands, such a small "sacrifice" to help our frontline medical and service workers in their valiant efforts to limit this threat. How sad.
Lee Pulliam
Winston-Salem
Good manners
My Moravian upbringing taught me to be happy for others in their successes, and to be humble if I am fortunate enough to be successful in any of my endeavors. Didn’t these recalcitrant Republicans — who so far decline to congratulate Joe Biden for his victory, because they are afraid of hurting the feelings of President Trump — learn anything from their mothers about good manners and civility toward their adversaries?
Zena Strub Yarbrough
Winston-Salem
A tough job ahead
I want to thank the Journal for publishing my letters. I have been writing to vent my anger since December 2018.
Now that President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be in the White House to serve and help the American people who have been suffering for years, I feel that we can sleep better at night, and they will be working with doctors, nurses, researchers and scientists to help the sick get better. It will not be easy, and it will take time. I feel we are going to be on a different road, the right road.
It has been sad and scary to see what a dangerous person can do to others. I hope all who lost a loved one, a job, a home, etc., will find healing in their lives and their days to come. I hope we can stand up again and find strength to live again with each other. No one should have to suffer in these United States.
Now Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have a tough job ahead of them to fix the mess our country has faced. I wish them all the best.
James Fleming
Clemmons
Seeing the connection
A lot of what shapes our views of the world comes from things that we can see clearly, actions that are in our face and can thus be easily thought about. Climate change isn't one of those issues. It's gradual acceleration toward problems for our world is barely noticed by most, and many don't see the connection between greenhouse gas emissions and our changing climate, which leads to more turbulent weather.
Reducing emissions can't be done by a small group of people. The majority of people need to get behind the idea of reducing emissions or no change will be made.
Shamil Luqman
Winston-Salem
A great debt
Our nation owes a great debt to the thousands of election officials, poll watchers and vote counters who, under intense pressure, delivered an open, fair and honest election. Thanks to all of you for a job very well done.
William A. Davis II
Winston-Salem
