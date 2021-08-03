The Readers' Forum: Wednesday letters

COVID blame
The letter “Think about it” in the July 28 Journal blamed almost everything connected to the COVID resurgence on Republicans. The letter writer should look at statistics before writing.
There are 333 million Americans; 168 million are registered to vote: 68 million Democrats, 50 million Republicans and 50 million independents. The Kaiser Foundation estimates that 52% of Republican voters are not vaccinated. So about 26 million Republicans are not vaccinated.
This leaves 165 million non-registered voters. Subtract the 20 million or so Americans under 12 years of age and you have 145 million people without party affiliation.
Now let’s guess that these people are vaccinated at the 52% level of Republicans and if so you have 75 million potential virus spreaders.
So 26 million Republicans are more to blame than 75 million with no party affiliation? I think not.
Tom Jones
Winston-Salem
Crossing into child abuse
I was glad to read Dr. Ballard’s Aug. 2 letter “Your freedom” about the importance of COVID-19 vaccination. I certainly agree. It also raises issues about vaccination in general.
Specifically, where does parental sovereignty cross the line into abuse?
If a parent beats a child to the point of brain damage it is clearly abuse. If a child has permanent brain damage from measles (an all-too-often occurrence in the era before childhood vaccines) is that just bad luck? I would argue not. Not vaccinating children is an intentional act, especially given all the evidence available and despite the misguided and debunked theory that the MMR vaccine causes autism.
To my mind, causing brain damage by not vaccinating is just as culpable as a parental beating.
In all other aspects of life we protect children, whether it is with adequate food and housing or from neglect or abuse. To allow parents to intentionally harm their children by refusing vaccination is a stain on our national character.
Many who are refusing COVID vaccination are claiming that no one else should tell them what to do with their bodies. In our country, we assume that children are not competent to make those decisions until they reach adulthood. Protecting them should be our goal, even if it is against parental wishes.
Dr. C.W. Groner
Elkin
Could be worse
Gas prices are going up and so are groceries. There’s a surge of illegal immigration at the border and those who enter our country illegally are allowed to refuse being vaccinated for COVID if they so choose. There’s no telling what Iran or North Korea are up to right now. And millions of Americans are refusing to be vaccinated, thus allowing COVID to surge.
Thank goodness we don’t have to worry about an unhinged liar in the White House making corrupt, self-serving decisions, supporting ruthless foreign dictators, undermining medical authorities, exacting political revenge on officials who disagree with him, taking costly golf excursions and gaslighting us on Twitter to brag about what a great job he’s doing.
Whatever President Biden’s flaws, things could be so much worse. Just imagine the COVID situation alone.
Leland Stout
Winston-Salem
Save lives
As a nurse at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for over 32 years, I appreciate the administration’s hard work to try to keep us as safe as possible during these difficult times. I also can appreciate the freedom of choice about getting vaccinated (“Baptist workers protest vaccination,” Aug. 1).
My fear however is that when one of the most trusted professions speaks out against vaccination, no matter what the reason, are we influencing others to not get vaccinated? I believe that each nurse is a leader in their community and they need to stand behind the science and save lives.
Sandra Macdonald
Winston-Salem