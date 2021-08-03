The Readers' Forum: Wednesday letters

Specifically, where does parental sovereignty cross the line into abuse?

If a parent beats a child to the point of brain damage it is clearly abuse. If a child has permanent brain damage from measles (an all-too-often occurrence in the era before childhood vaccines) is that just bad luck? I would argue not. Not vaccinating children is an intentional act, especially given all the evidence available and despite the misguided and debunked theory that the MMR vaccine causes autism.

To my mind, causing brain damage by not vaccinating is just as culpable as a parental beating.

In all other aspects of life we protect children, whether it is with adequate food and housing or from neglect or abuse. To allow parents to intentionally harm their children by refusing vaccination is a stain on our national character.

Many who are refusing COVID vaccination are claiming that no one else should tell them what to do with their bodies. In our country, we assume that children are not competent to make those decisions until they reach adulthood. Protecting them should be our goal, even if it is against parental wishes.

Dr. C.W. Groner

Elkin

Could be worse