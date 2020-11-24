The Readers' Forum: Wednesday letters

Speak up
The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school board has stated that it will begin reopening in-person learning to grades 2-12 in January. I do not have faith that it will. On multiple occasions, it has published re-entry dates and then revoked them. School districts across the state have successfully reopened. Why not ours?
Our local economy is suffering. I have found it necessary to take a leave from my employment to provide supervision for my three children. More importantly, our children are suffering. My daughter, formerly an honor roll student, failed five classes last quarter. The virtual offerings of our district are insufficient.
Our local elementary school reported that 80% of current students have signed up for in-person learning should it become available. Our school board is not listening. The board has been bending to a small group of very vocal citizens who are opposed to reopening schools. Teachers and administrators are fearful of retribution should they speak out against this group. Parents are silenced by their inability to find the time to speak, as many of them are juggling busy work schedules with assisting their children in navigating this monstrosity of virtual learning. Children have no voice at all.
It is important for our community to recognize that many of us are being silenced. I implore our citizens to speak! Talk to anyone who will listen. Write to the school board. To our district legislators. To journalism platforms. Show up at the next board meeting. Recognize that we all have a voice!
Tamara LaMontagne
Lewisville
A dumpster fire
I’ve lived long enough to have seen many presidential transitions.
They are usually smooth and staid, full of tradition, ceremony, humility and honor. Our leaders set an example for the rest of the world by being the most powerful leaders in the world, but understanding the limits of power and giving it up when the American people say it’s time to go.
Republicans ruined that by electing a bull in a China shop who turned the whole thing into a World Wide Wrestling match. President Trump has degraded the presidency, the government and the republic like no one ever has before.
The economy? The hell with the economy. What does it profit a man to gain the world but lose his soul? (Remember that, Republicans? It’s in the Bible.)
Whatever happens next, I don’t think it’s ever going back to the way it was. Republicans took a shining city on a hill that was respected by the rest of the world and turned it into a dumpster fire that is pitied by the rest of the world.
Blame “evil liberals” all you want — Republicans did this.
Jane Freemont Gibson
Winston-Salem
Will our Constitution survive?
We are living in dangerous times, and not only due to the pandemic. Our constitutional democracy faces perhaps its greatest test since the Civil War.
As a senior citizen, I have never had such concern for the preservation of our representative government. For months preceding the election our president steadily worked to sow seeds of distrust about the election process, continually questioning the validity of mail-in ballots — even though this was his own preferred method of voting. Virtually every election official around the country, both Republican and Democratic, insist this was the most secure election we’ve had, without any significant fraud or improprieties.
Yet, despite all evidence to the contrary, this president continues to make baseless claims that the election was rigged, and that he should be declared the winner. By refusing to concede defeat, by continuing his false insistence that he didn’t lose, by pressuring a variety of election officials (which is clearly illegal!), he is perfectly willing to create the environment for an insurrection, just to retain his hold on power.
Even having taught the Constitution and U.S. history, I was caught off guard with how few safeguards there seem to be to rein in a renegade president. If we care about protecting a free society for our children and grandchildren, it is urgent that we contact members of Congress to stand firm — perhaps hearing from us is just what they need to develop sufficient courage to resist this blatant move toward autocracy.
Dean Clifford
Winston-Salem
