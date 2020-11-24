The Readers' Forum: Wednesday letters

Speak up

The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school board has stated that it will begin reopening in-person learning to grades 2-12 in January. I do not have faith that it will. On multiple occasions, it has published re-entry dates and then revoked them. School districts across the state have successfully reopened. Why not ours?

Our local economy is suffering. I have found it necessary to take a leave from my employment to provide supervision for my three children. More importantly, our children are suffering. My daughter, formerly an honor roll student, failed five classes last quarter. The virtual offerings of our district are insufficient.

Our local elementary school reported that 80% of current students have signed up for in-person learning should it become available. Our school board is not listening. The board has been bending to a small group of very vocal citizens who are opposed to reopening schools. Teachers and administrators are fearful of retribution should they speak out against this group. Parents are silenced by their inability to find the time to speak, as many of them are juggling busy work schedules with assisting their children in navigating this monstrosity of virtual learning. Children have no voice at all.