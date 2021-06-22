The Readers' Forum: Wednesday letters

All of which may explain the failure of gun-control legislation to gain any traction in Congress and the lack of electoral retribution against those opposing the Democrats' agenda on gun control. Indeed, if one looks to the state and local level, the pro-Second Amendment forces seem to be gaining more and more traction. Perhaps it is time to revise the legend.

David Gellatly

Winston-Salem

No constitutional convention

I appreciate the letter “Term limits” (June 20) and can certainly understand why there might be support for limiting the length of time one can hold office. Too many politicians stay in office too long.

But the legislation going through the N.C. General Assembly isn’t so much about term limits as about calling a constitutional convention to make changes to the U.S. Constitution. Considering the extreme far-right politicians who are currently in office, we cannot allow a constitutional convention to take place. They would likely mar our founding document beyond all recognition.