The Readers' Forum: Wednesday letters

Not enough noise
Last week, Republican Rep. Peter Meijer of Michigan tweeted:
Not peaceful.
Not “let in by police.”
Not Antifa.
Not FBI. (Can’t believe I have to say that.)
January 6th was not whatever ridiculous conspiracy or white-washing explanation liars are peddling. It was what it was: a violent attempt to stop the constitutional transfer of power.
You paint with too broad a brush when you fail to note that there are good, conservative Republicans, like Meijer, Rep. Adam Kinzinger and Rep. Liz Cheney, who are telling the truth and fighting for democracy.
Maybe they’re just not making enough noise to get the attention of the mainstream media.
But they're not making enough noise to get the attention of their fellow Republicans, either.
Evan Fisher
Winston-Salem
Gun popularity growing
Query: How do you reconcile the oft-proclaimed claim that the majority of the American public is demanding more "sensible gun control" with the facts that in 2020 over 23 million (more than 10% of all guns in circulation) were sold; that there were 8 million new gun buyers; that 40% of the new gun buyers were women; another 40% were minorities and that Biden Democrats outnumbered conservatives as first-time gun buyers in Texas? It would appear that the American people are voting with their wallets in favor of their Second Amendment right to possess and bear arms, rather than for more "sensible gun control.”
All of which may explain the failure of gun-control legislation to gain any traction in Congress and the lack of electoral retribution against those opposing the Democrats' agenda on gun control. Indeed, if one looks to the state and local level, the pro-Second Amendment forces seem to be gaining more and more traction. Perhaps it is time to revise the legend.
David Gellatly
Winston-Salem
No constitutional convention
I appreciate the letter “Term limits” (June 20) and can certainly understand why there might be support for limiting the length of time one can hold office. Too many politicians stay in office too long.
But the legislation going through the N.C. General Assembly isn’t so much about term limits as about calling a constitutional convention to make changes to the U.S. Constitution. Considering the extreme far-right politicians who are currently in office, we cannot allow a constitutional convention to take place. They would likely mar our founding document beyond all recognition.
Many Republicans would love to require more fealty to their personal religious beliefs. They might require prayer to their God in schools, rather than allowing students to make their own decisions, like they do now. They might institute a tax ceiling, which is certainly popular, but might tie our arms in the future if we go to war or see the need to make wise investments.
Our Constitution is too precious to entrust to the current extreme legislature. We cannot give people who can’t even count votes honestly the power to alter our nation's foundation.
Even though a limit on legislative terms might be worth trying, it’s not necessarily worthy of a constitutional amendment. Let's try a regular law first. After having a bunch of amateurs take office every eight years, we might realize the overwhelming benefits of institutional memory. But if we change the Constitution, changing it back would not be easy.
Monty Owen
Winston-Salem
A simple solution
There is a simple solution to both the R.J. Reynolds High School stadium issue and the shared use of Hanes Park (“School system, city look for solutions on Hanes Park,” June 20). Close the high school and repurpose it as the new Brunson Elementary School.
We have closed and repurposed other schools in the district because their facilities were inadequate, so Reynolds should be no exception.
The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school system and Reynolds will never be happy with the present location until they eliminate Hanes Park as a public resource and put a fence around it keeping the public out like they do at other schools. If Reynolds wants its own stadium, track, tennis courts, baseball and softball fields, fine, there's plenty of room at the site they picked for Brunson off Patterson Avenue.