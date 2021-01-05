The Readers' Forum: Wednesday letters

The party of federalism
Republicans claim to be the party of federalism with an emphasis on states’ rights and strict adherence to the Constitution. Unfortunately, on Jan. 6, we will see Republican members of Congress attempt to nullify the presidential election by tossing out the certified results of some states.
This is the most blatantly hypocritical and unconstitutional act of overreach by the federal government in my lifetime. The Constitution is very clear that presidential elections are under the control of state governments, not members of Congress or the vice president.
In all of President Trump’s many lawsuits, courts ruled that evidence of widespread voter fraud was not presented. The action on Wednesday will be by sycophantic members of Congress bowing to the delusions of the malignant narcissist and would-be autocrat in the White House. Quite simply, this act is based on nothing more than fear of the political power of Trump and his base.
Due to his apparent personality disorders, it’s not surprising that Trump spent two months tweeting out a barrage of unfounded theories and outright lies while ignoring COVID deaths. But it is difficult to understand how millions of Americans could set aside their core values to follow this master propagandist and manipulator.
Nevertheless, I still have some hope for the GOP because of the actions of patriotic Republican governors, secretaries of state and election officials who stood their ground in spite of relentless attacks and intimidation by Trump and death threats from his supporters. Not all Republicans sold their souls to Trump.
Carl Wilcox
Winston-Salem
Impeach him again
President Trump, in pressuring Georgia’s Republican Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger, reveals that he not only should be impeached again — he should be tossed into prison (“Trump, on tape, presses Georgia official to ‘find’ votes,” Jan. 4).
Trump threatened Raffensperger with prison for not “finding” the votes. How is that not extortion to commit a crime?
Is anyone surprised that Trump tried to enlist Raffenspenger into cheating for him? This is what the House impeached Trump for. If Senate Republicans had taken the charges seriously then, they might not have to suffer the embarrassment of supporting Trump now.
Come on, Republicans, no more excuses. Choose: Trump or America. You can’t have both.
Paul Modes
Winston-Salem
Enemies of freedom
In all of this talk of conspiracy around elections, there is only one conspiracy and it is in plain sight: the efforts of certain Republicans to suppress voter turnout and to overturn fair, democratic elections when they are unhappy with their outcomes.
Shame on those who describe such efforts as conservative! True conservatives value authority, tradition, republican government, federalism and the rule of law. The current efforts to manufacture controversy affirm none of these principles.
Having a president of the United States harangue the Georgia secretary of state for an hour to “find 11,780 votes” reflects the desire of authoritarians who, when forced to choose, will sacrifice all other values for power. Those who engage in or support such efforts need to be named as the enemies of freedom that they are.
Stan Meiburg
Winston-Salem
Sensitivity police
In response to George Will’s Jan. 3 column, “Sensitivity sweepstakes,” yes, there is a way “to make America a ‘safe’ place for the exquisitely sensitive.” Certain words can be removed from the English language.
There is a precedent. When the 2007 new edition of the Oxford Junior Dictionary was published, many words deemed no longer used enough by children to merit inclusion were removed. They all relate to nature, and include newt, fern, bluebell, adder, among others.
In today’s world, there are certain words that may remind people of slavery. They might include plantation, master, watermelon, whip, chain, cotton, minstrel, civil, crow, and statue. And also proper names like Dixie, Tom, Joe, Jim and Jemima. They could be removed from our language and dictionaries. Many of Stephen Foster’s songs could be banned. All buildings and roads named after slave-holders, who died many generations ago, could be renamed. It could be done.