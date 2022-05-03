The Readers' Forum: Wednesday letters

Dignity for asylum-seekers

Every immigrant and asylum-seeker deserves to be treated with dignity, compassion and respect. That simply isn’t possible if our government continues to use Title 42 to block them from safety (“Court weighs policy for migrants to wait in Mexico,” April 26).

This cruel Trump-era immigrant scapegoating policy must end. Seeking asylum at our nation’s borders is a right guaranteed by our laws.

We have the ability to process asylum seekers without violating their human rights and our government has a plan to do so in an orderly way. Moreover, simple public health measures like testing, vaccination, treatment and quarantine can address the impact of COVID-19.

Continuing the misuse of Title 42 would force asylum-seekers who are fleeing violence, persecution and war to return to the dangerous conditions that forced them to flee, without even having their asylum claims considered. Imagine if Poland turned back the trains of Ukrainian refugees because they might bring COVID-19 across the border. America must do better.

America’s families want lawmakers to create a fair process for considering asylum claims that treats all with dignity. It’s time to end the misuse of Title 42 once and for all.

Aurelie Ward

Statesville

Two good candidates

In the May 17 primary election, I would like to recommend two candidates for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County School Board: Deanna Kaplan, the current board chair, and Richard Watts, long-time principal in the school system.

Deanna has ably served during her first term. Her elevation to chair has displayed even more of her leadership qualities. A recent discussion about her attendance at a candidate forum provides the best endorsement for her reelection. When asked if she was going to attend the forum, she replied that she would be attending the Promise Awards celebration for first-year teachers instead. As school board chair, she needed to support the good work that they are doing. That’s leadership with a focus on what’s important!

Richard Watts has been a principal at the elementary, middle and high school levels and was successful at each. He could both “make the trains run on time” and be supportive of both staff and students. He proved skillful in the areas of curriculum and developing new and educationally sound programs wherever he was. During my terms on the board, I was able to see Richard in his various locations, hear from faculty, staff and students about his leadership, and see his success. He has truly always had the educational and emotional needs of each of his students as his core concern.

The knowledge I have of these two leaders is why I will be voting for both of them.

Jill Tackabery

Winston-Salem

Revenge politics

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is a good example of what it will be like if Republicans regain power. His going after Disney for being against the so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill is a perfect example of revenge politics, which Republicans have said is on their agenda.

Thomas Murray

Winston-Salem

Proved his worth

My family and I are strongly supporting Dan Besse for the at-large position on the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners.

For almost two decades, Dan has been our Winston-Salem city councilman, so we have seen first-hand his commitment to public service. He shows up, he answers letters and emails promptly, he is informed about the issues affecting our community and he has the good common sense to have a staff as committed and informed as he is! He has shown his commitment to public parks, bikeways, affordable housing, the needs of our schools — all the things that make Forsyth County a wonderful place for families to live and play.

I hope many voters will support this fine public servant who has proved his worth.

Lynne Thomas

Winston-Salem