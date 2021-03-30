The Readers' Forum: Wednesday letters

Moral dilemma?

Moral dilemma? This is the party that got past the ridiculing of a handicapped person; that thinks allegations of sexual assault, bribes to porn stars and full-tilt alignment with white supremacists are OK; that ignored enemy bounties on American soldiers; that lies to us with the frequency of breath; that thinks every nutjob who wants to shoot grocery shoppers or kindergartners has the right to buy whatever means necessary to do the job; that was fully on-board with the selfish negligence and lies that resulted in the needless deaths of hundreds of thousands of Americans due to COVID; that encouraged and conspired a treasonous assault on the American government that resulted in the death of five people.