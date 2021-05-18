The Readers' Forum: Wednesday letters

For all their big talk about supporting the police, Republicans in Congress are shameful in their lack of support for Capitol Police. These are actual officers who risked their lives to save Republicans in Congress and the Republican response is to act as if nothing happened. How can any police officer in the U.S. think that the Republicans have their back when they deny the harm that was committed to more than 100 Capitol Police officers? The police will be the next crew they throw under the bus, right next to Rep. Liz Cheney.

I can think of nothing more shameful that has happened in recent times.

Matt Conyers

Winston-Salem

Gun deaths

My thanks to Winston-Salem City Council Member D.D. Adams for having the courage to comment, as reported in the May 12 Journal, about gun deaths in our community that are now a epidemic (“Shootings worry council members”). Our N.C. Republican-elected representatives in Washington are not going to acknowledge this. Their silence has been bought and paid for by the NRA throughout the years. They are against universal background checks to purchase firearms, even though up to 85% of the population agrees this law will greatly limit deaths from firearms both from murder and suicide.