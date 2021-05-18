The Readers' Forum: Wednesday letters

Poor judgment
The management of this newspaper exercised appallingly poor judgment devoting the May 16 front page to the story, “Follow the money.” This was journalistic shaming, pure and simple.
The writer notes the newspaper has for several years conducted a review of compensation coming to CEOs leading 29 companies of local interest. The focus of the analysis this year is the ratio of CEO compensation to median worker compensation. The clear implication of the table, blazoned across the front page, is these ratios are unconscionably large.
One needs to “follow the narrative” and proceed to page A4 to get a more nuanced understanding of the complexity of CEO pay. Many of these companies have global operations, and therefore determining median pay across their supply chains is difficult. The CEO salaries seem quite reasonable for leaders of multi-billion-dollar enterprises; they are on average 12% of total compensation, which is a function of stock and stock option awards. CEOs and other company executives have to wait years to exercise these options — if they’re redeemable.
The boards of these companies consider myriad pay parameters, and they all bring in outside advisers to enhance their decision-making. Ultimately, leadership skills are rare, and companies compete to bring in and retain good leaders.
I don’t subscribe to the politics of envy exemplified in this piece. If the paper must march these men to the ideological guillotine every year, at least bury their bodies in the business pages, where they belong.
Peter J. Mooney
Advance
Shameful
I saw Texas Rep. Louie Gohmert on TV last week downplaying the Jan. 6 insurrection, saying that there were a few people who misbehaved, but the majority just came to protest.
Over 400 “protesters” have been charged with federal crimes. How many more protesters were there on Jan. 6?
Gohmert went on to say that the insurrectionists were “political prisoners held hostage by their own government.”
On Jan. 6, it was the government that was held hostage by the insurrectionists.
He said they weren’t armed because they didn’t have firearms.
But they had clubs, bear spray and stun guns. Anyway, Republicans have been telling us for decades that guns don’t kill people; people kill people.
Gohmert is not alone. Several Republicans have been downplaying the attack. What’s their motive? Do they fear being found to be complicit?
For all their big talk about supporting the police, Republicans in Congress are shameful in their lack of support for Capitol Police. These are actual officers who risked their lives to save Republicans in Congress and the Republican response is to act as if nothing happened. How can any police officer in the U.S. think that the Republicans have their back when they deny the harm that was committed to more than 100 Capitol Police officers? The police will be the next crew they throw under the bus, right next to Rep. Liz Cheney.
I can think of nothing more shameful that has happened in recent times.
Matt Conyers
Winston-Salem
Gun deaths
My thanks to Winston-Salem City Council Member D.D. Adams for having the courage to comment, as reported in the May 12 Journal, about gun deaths in our community that are now a epidemic (“Shootings worry council members”). Our N.C. Republican-elected representatives in Washington are not going to acknowledge this. Their silence has been bought and paid for by the NRA throughout the years. They are against universal background checks to purchase firearms, even though up to 85% of the population agrees this law will greatly limit deaths from firearms both from murder and suicide.
Laws that will restrict the sale of AR-15-type weapons are useless. There are now more than 10 million in circulation. The same can be said for large-capacity magazines. There are more than 20 million out there. A more tragic situation is there are now more than 300 million handguns in this country and new sales are very strong.