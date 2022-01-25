The Readers' Forum: Wednesday letters

Opposing antisemitism

In the Jan. 22 guest column “North Carolinians must hold Unilever accountable,” J.B. Whitfield is absolutely correct that we must stand shoulder to shoulder with the Jewish community in opposing antisemitism. Whether it is graffiti in Wrightsville Beach or hostages in a Texas synagogue, it is wrong and cannot be tolerated.

Whitfield goes on to label a licensing decision by Ben and Jerry’s ice cream company as an “antisemitic backdoor effort” because it involved stopping sales to “certain Israelis.” What the article does not say is that the “certain Israelis” are those living in the settlements in the Occupied Palestinian Territories. Settlements are built on land owned and occupied by Palestinians for centuries. The settlements and the restricted roads connecting them with Israel make local travel for Palestinians difficult and sometimes cut them off from their own olive groves. Settlements are a major impediment to peace in the region. One may or may not agree with Unilever’s decision, but to equate it with acts of antisemitism we’ve seen in the U.S. just doesn’t make sense to me.