The Readers' Forum: Wednesday letters

No joy
Postmaster General Louis DeJoy must go. The man who got him the job as postmaster general was emphatically fired by the American people. The USPS board of governors, if they have any courage and integrity, should pick up the phone, call him and tell him, “You’re fired!” He’s done everything that a postmaster general should not do, to try to dismantle the United States Postal Service.
Under his management, the USPS has seriously declined, not because of a lack of pride or effort on the part of postal employees, but because of the intentionally stupid policies DeJoy instituted almost immediately after his appointment. Those policies surely had nothing to do with his investments in companies that compete with the USPS, did they?
I write this letter out of pure frustration with the slowdown of mail service since DeJoy became postmaster general. We sent a check through the mail on Jan. 3. As of today, Jan. 24, the check has not been delivered to the addressee. I had to put a stop payment on the check and make a payment by phone for more than twice the amount of the original check, to protect my credit rating.
The postmaster has taken “de joy” I previously felt for the reliable service we once received from the USPS.
George A. Bedsworth
Winston-Salem
A warning to us
Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn was a Russian historian, philosopher and a Nobel Prize-winning author. He was also a political prisoner and a Soviet dissident.
A vocal opponent of communism, he exposed the brutal prison system of the former Soviet Union.
In 1945, Solzhenitsyn was arrested for criticizing Soviet leader Joseph Stalin in a private letter to a friend. He was sentenced to eight years in the “gulag” prison system and several years in internal exile.
He later wrote about his years of imprisonment in his best-selling expose, “The Gulag Archipelago.” He also issued a warning to us today: “If we don’t know our own history, then we simply will have to endure all of the same mistakes, all of the same absurdities over again — ten times.”
Today, Marxist political philosophy is being promoted in the form of critical race theory. Its chief spokesman, Ibram X. Kendi, claims that we have distorted American history with regard to race relations.
He says we must not whitewash history. On this point we agree, whether it is American history or Russian.
Bruce Bedinger
Winston-Salem
Opposing antisemitism
In the Jan. 22 guest column “North Carolinians must hold Unilever accountable,” J.B. Whitfield is absolutely correct that we must stand shoulder to shoulder with the Jewish community in opposing antisemitism. Whether it is graffiti in Wrightsville Beach or hostages in a Texas synagogue, it is wrong and cannot be tolerated.
Whitfield goes on to label a licensing decision by Ben and Jerry’s ice cream company as an “antisemitic backdoor effort” because it involved stopping sales to “certain Israelis.” What the article does not say is that the “certain Israelis” are those living in the settlements in the Occupied Palestinian Territories. Settlements are built on land owned and occupied by Palestinians for centuries. The settlements and the restricted roads connecting them with Israel make local travel for Palestinians difficult and sometimes cut them off from their own olive groves. Settlements are a major impediment to peace in the region. One may or may not agree with Unilever’s decision, but to equate it with acts of antisemitism we’ve seen in the U.S. just doesn’t make sense to me.
In my opinion, the moral high ground must include a stand against antisemitism. It must include honesty and mutual respect among those who disagree. If there are lies and half-truths by Unilever or anyone else, let’s call them out, including the half-truth about who the “certain Israelis” are. Above all it must include a stand for justice, security and well-being for all the people living between the Mediterranean Sea and the Jordan River.