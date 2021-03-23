The Readers' Forum: Wednesday letters

Rapidly receding
Perhaps I am not the only reader who is beginning to think that the Journal editorial staff’s fixation on former President Trump is starting to border on the bizarre. The March 11 anti-Trump editorial (“Want credit, Mr. Trump? Well, here’s your shot.”), accompanied by an anti-Trump editorial cartoon, makes this reader wonder if the paper is losing it.
Trump was defeated in November and replaced in January. He is rapidly receding onto the trash heap of history. Granted that when he was around, he was an attractive target against which journalists could display their political opinions and demonstrate their writing skills to their colleagues. It was a marvel that Trump could talk with his foot in his mouth most of the time. He was clearly a jackass and not an experienced human being.
But here is some recent news. Trump is, in the vernacular, a dead horse. He is history, past tense. He is gone away, shuffled off into the boredom of yesterday’s news. So why the Journal feels the need to keep beating on this dead horse day after day boggles the mind.
Maybe someone should tell them that the world continues to move along and that there are ongoing issues at the local and national level that would seem worthy of editorial attention and comment, before the Journal’s editorial staff itself recedes into history.
Herbert Osmon
Winston-Salem
Improving happiness
Every year, the U.N. Sustainable Development Solutions Network issues a World Happiness Report that ranks countries “based on gross domestic product per person, healthy life expectancy and the opinions of residents” (“Happiness report: People resilient in tough year,” March 20). This year, as in the previous three years, Finland came out on top, followed by Denmark, Switzerland, Iceland, the Netherlands, Norway and Sweden. The U.S., in 13th place five years ago, slipped to 19th place.
I’m going to go out on a limb and say that “happiness” as quantified by the U.N. is a worthwhile — and nonpartisan — goal. We might learn something by emulating or adapting what works in Finland, et al. The common denominator among them seems to be a well-established safety net that reduces financial and other anxieties.
Here, any such governmental efforts are vilified by Republicans as evil plots to create dependency upon the government by undeserving “others.” “Why should my hard-earned dollars be confiscated (i.e., taxed) by the government and given away?” is the refrain of those who seem to believe they are self-taught, self-made and self-sustaining, without any contribution by the “others.”
Maybe it’s time to create a U.S. Sustainable Development Solutions Network, to get beyond the partisan warfare that produces no constructive solutions and examine all options to improve our “happiness” standing. We should be seeking the most effective approaches to improve the quality of life for all, regardless of whether they be public (aka government), private or a combination of the two.
Steve Fletcher
Clemmons
Solar power future
This is in response to the March 10 letter “No ‘Green New Deal.’”
A couple of things. Solar power is only one part of the equation that feeds our electric grid along with wind, nuclear and, of course, fossil fuels. Our problem is that fossil fuels are quickly diminishing and are hurting our planet with the toxic mix that burning them entails. As to the problem of the solar panels “getting covered with snow,” huge batteries are already in development by Elon Musk and others that will mitigate that type of challenge in the future.
As to the wind turbines in Texas, they were warned in 2011 to winterize the equipment, including the natural gas infrastructure that also failed (and was the main driver of the outages). I would contend that protecting our planet for our great-great-grandchildren is a goal worth putting effort into.
By the way, like the letter writer, I like natural gas from a consumer standpoint as well. It’s just not doing our planet any good.
As a side note, in reference to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, she graduated cum laude from Boston University. She was working as a bartender due to jobs not being available.
Howard R. “Bud” Stentz Jr.
Clemmons