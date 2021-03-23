The Readers' Forum: Wednesday letters

Rapidly receding

Perhaps I am not the only reader who is beginning to think that the Journal editorial staff’s fixation on former President Trump is starting to border on the bizarre. The March 11 anti-Trump editorial (“Want credit, Mr. Trump? Well, here’s your shot.”), accompanied by an anti-Trump editorial cartoon, makes this reader wonder if the paper is losing it.

Trump was defeated in November and replaced in January. He is rapidly receding onto the trash heap of history. Granted that when he was around, he was an attractive target against which journalists could display their political opinions and demonstrate their writing skills to their colleagues. It was a marvel that Trump could talk with his foot in his mouth most of the time. He was clearly a jackass and not an experienced human being.

But here is some recent news. Trump is, in the vernacular, a dead horse. He is history, past tense. He is gone away, shuffled off into the boredom of yesterday’s news. So why the Journal feels the need to keep beating on this dead horse day after day boggles the mind.