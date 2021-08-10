 Skip to main content
The Readers' Forum: Wednesday letters
Getting back to normal

If “Eviction moratorium exacerbates disarray” (Aug. 6) isn’t the quintessential George Will headline, I don’t know what is.

I’m a liberal and I actually agree with Will that we can’t allow the temporary eviction moratorium to become permanent. That would be bad for everyone.

Here’s how to prevent that:

Get vaccinated, Republicans. The longer it takes to get through this pandemic, the longer it will take for the economy to recover and the more people will need assistance. This isn’t rocket science.

Increase wages to make hard work more appealing and to allow people to pay rent and create savings. We accept that executives are incentivized by high salaries, but for some reason that’s not supposed to apply to anyone else.

Don’t harass front-line, low-wage workers. This includes, especially, bullying front-line retail store workers over masking mandates that the workers have to enforce for their higher-paid bosses. Really, it’s a rule that should apply all the time everywhere: Don’t be a jerk.

For people who want to see society reopen and everything get back to normal, many conservatives seem to actually be doing everything they can to keep society closed. “Risk your life to convenience me” is not a reasonable argument. Again, this isn’t rocket science. “Freedom” isn’t an excuse to be stupid.

Rick Boers

Winston-Salem

(Complete) quotes matter

The writer of the Aug. 7 letter “A different take” wants us to believe vaccination rates lag because of the words of Vice President Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden.

But he didn’t provide full quotes or any context. Harris actually said, “If the public health professionals, if Dr. Fauci, if the doctors tell us that we should take it, I’ll be the first in line to take it, absolutely. But if Donald Trump tells us that we should take it, I’m not taking it.”

The writer didn’t provide actual Biden quotes, just inferred they were similar.

On the dates he mentions, Biden questioned former President Trump’s bizarre cure claims, his downplaying of the severity of the virus, his resistance to masking, etc. Full quotes from those dates don’t support vaccination lag.

Operation Warp Speed produced urgency and results in spite of Trump. But the writer wants to credit Trump or get him involved in reducing vaccine hesitancy now, when Trump spent almost all of the last two years undermining basic science and distracting from vaccination efforts. Where is he now, when he could provide his followers with clear guidance that saves lives through vaccination? Pouting in Florida, perpetuating the Big Lie and exhorting his followers to obstruct anything Biden.

Biden and Harris are far from perfect, but when it comes to the vaccines, no partial quotes will excuse Trump or somehow make him a hero. Too many facts and full quotes stand in the way of that.

Wayne Stottler

Kernersville

Thank God for vaccines

Thanks to Mike Wells for his thoughtful opinion piece on vaccination (“In COVID times: What we owe our children,” Aug. 9). The picture brought back a flood of memories for me.

I vividly remember those long tables and the nurses in white hats. As a 9-year-old I had agreed at my parents’ suggestion to be part of the polio vaccine trials in Pittsburgh elementary schools. Dr. Salk’s son went to my elementary school, so we were among the first.

I remember the fear mixed with excitement. My parents had said they thought it would be safe, although unproven, that it might protect me, and that the results would help other children. I also remember driving through shuttered towns in Ohio, my parents calculating where to stop for gas to avoid outbreak areas, and conversations about whether we would ever be able to stop polio.

Thank God for vaccines, for the people who make them possible and for those willing to take them.

David Harold

Winston-Salem

Why children?

Why in the world would the Republican governors of seven mostly Southern red states ban children wearing masks while attending schools in this approaching school year? Because children can’t vote.

Jim Conrad

Winston-Salem

