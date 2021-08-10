The Readers' Forum: Wednesday letters

Getting back to normal

If “Eviction moratorium exacerbates disarray” (Aug. 6) isn’t the quintessential George Will headline, I don’t know what is.

I’m a liberal and I actually agree with Will that we can’t allow the temporary eviction moratorium to become permanent. That would be bad for everyone.

Here’s how to prevent that:

Get vaccinated, Republicans. The longer it takes to get through this pandemic, the longer it will take for the economy to recover and the more people will need assistance. This isn’t rocket science.

Increase wages to make hard work more appealing and to allow people to pay rent and create savings. We accept that executives are incentivized by high salaries, but for some reason that’s not supposed to apply to anyone else.

Don’t harass front-line, low-wage workers. This includes, especially, bullying front-line retail store workers over masking mandates that the workers have to enforce for their higher-paid bosses. Really, it’s a rule that should apply all the time everywhere: Don’t be a jerk.