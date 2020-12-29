The Readers' Forum: Wednesday letters

The same
On Dec. 8, prior to the U.S. Supreme Court’s refusal to hear the Texas case on election procedures of certain other states, I posted on a popular social media platform that the Texas case would be dismissed because Texas did not have standing to file the case against election procedures in other states. I am not a lawyer, but I do understand the concept of “standing.”
My answer to the letter writer’s question “If Texas did not have standing, who did?” (“The court dodged,” Dec. 23) is this: Texas had the same standing in the case as the standing I would have if I attempted to dictate how the letter writer manages his household. Because I have certain rules that I follow for managing my household does not mean I have an interest in the letter writer also following the rules of his household.
Johnny Lancaster
Lexington
Protected and honored
In her Dec. 27 letter ("It's not news") reacting to the Journal’s coverage of Warehouse on Ivy declining to host a same-sex wedding, the writer is absolutely correct in differentiating between free exercise of religion, as guaranteed in the First Amendment to the Constitution, and imposing one’s religious beliefs on others.
The larger story, however, a story I think we will watch unfold over the coming years, is whether it will stand that refusing a service one’s business offers to the general public to one subset of the public, based on their sexual orientation/gender expression, is in fact free exercise of religion.
We can all choose to associate with whomever we want, but a business open to the public faces a different standard. We have already seen that arguments based on religious beliefs were not deemed as free exercise when white people did not want to serve African American people in restaurants and hotels, and I doubt, for instance, that refusing to make a wedding cake for a mixed-race couple would be allowed as free exercise. Even if one’s religion definitively does not believe in racial equality, American civil society does not allow those religious beliefs to be enacted in businesses and workplaces, in employee policies and in customer relations.
As the American public moves from seeing sexual/gender difference as wrongdoing to seeing it as an identity, we will see it protected and honored just like all the other identities Americans bring to our common life.
Stephanie Lovett
Winston-Salem
I predict
I predict that outgoing President Trump will be perp walked out of the White House in handcuffs on Jan. 20. Outgoing first lady Melania Trump will claim she didn’t really know him that well. He used to bring her coffee.
Trump’s children will go into exile in Russia.
I predict Republicans will renounce Trump, saying they didn’t really understand how horrible he was until they started reading newspapers again.
I predict Fox News, OAN and Newsmax will all go bankrupt over the next three months.
I predict the Republican Party will dissolve under the weight of hypocrisy and failure. Former Republican officials will renounce “trickle-down economics” and patronizing the rich.
I predict President-elect Joe Biden will bring us four years of peace and prosperity and win reelection in 2024 with 95% of the vote.
You don’t think so? Oh, I’m sorry, after reading the fanciful, fact-free musings of the Dec. 22 letter “My predictions” — ISIS beheadings in American street? Really? — I figured the sky was the limit.
Wendy Marshall
Winston-Salem
King quote
Speaking to the N.C. Republican legislators who signed on to the Texas lawsuit to invalidate the election and validate their supporters, aka the Trump base, a quote from the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. comes to mind: “Nothing in all the world is more dangerous than sincere ignorance and conscientious stupidity!”
‘Nuff said.
John Sheldon
Winston-Salem