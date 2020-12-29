The Readers' Forum: Wednesday letters

The larger story, however, a story I think we will watch unfold over the coming years, is whether it will stand that refusing a service one’s business offers to the general public to one subset of the public, based on their sexual orientation/gender expression, is in fact free exercise of religion.

We can all choose to associate with whomever we want, but a business open to the public faces a different standard. We have already seen that arguments based on religious beliefs were not deemed as free exercise when white people did not want to serve African American people in restaurants and hotels, and I doubt, for instance, that refusing to make a wedding cake for a mixed-race couple would be allowed as free exercise. Even if one’s religion definitively does not believe in racial equality, American civil society does not allow those religious beliefs to be enacted in businesses and workplaces, in employee policies and in customer relations.