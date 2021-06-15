The Readers' Forum: Wednesday letters

What will it take?
I wonder if any of those who refuse to be vaccinated against COVID-19 know anyone who has been sick or who has died because of it. If they do, what are they thinking? Is this some sort of game to them, a pathetic stand against “government tyranny” or “state control”? Whatever it is, it is sick — a sick, cruel joke made on the lives affected and the lives lost.
Perhaps, I have thought since the pandemic started, people would take things more seriously if more people got sick or died. What would it have taken? The bubonic plague? Would it still be a question of “personal freedom” if one-half to two-thirds of the population was dead?
I am angry at my fellow Americans. There is a sickness in this country worse than the one many continue to ignore: an aversion to the common good. If you believe in this, why in the world would you not vaccinate? Your self-interest does not eclipse the common good; you have self-interest because of the common good, not the other way around.
I did not realize that selfishness was a virtue. Someone might want to explain that one to the sick and the dead. Perhaps it will make more sense to them than it does to me.
William Morgan
Winston-Salem
They’re the same
Surry County commissioner Eddie Harris told Fox News, “Our citizens support this,” about his vote to remove Coca-Cola vending machines from Surry County buildings. “They’re absolutely sick and tired of this outrageous left-wing mob that is attacking freedom of speech, that is attacking people’s jobs.”
Here’s the thing, and it should be obvious to Democrats and Republicans alike: There’s no “outrageous left-wing mob that is attacking freedom of speech.” There are just liberals who are speaking up, like anyone else.
Nobody attacked Harris’ freedom of speech. Even the Coca-Cola CEO who criticized Georgia didn’t attack anyone’s freedom of speech. He spoke. He offered his opinion. That’s all he did.
And the only one who was “attacking people’s jobs” was Harris.
If a liberal criticizes a conservative, they call that “woke cancel culture.” But if a conservative criticizes a liberal, they call that “freedom of speech.”
They’re the same. There’s no difference.
Be smarter, conservative friends.
Rodney Page
Winston-Salem
Let’s finish the job
I was a student nurse in the last widespread polio epidemic in the United States. I cared for children and adults in iron lungs, rocking beds and with hot towels using the Sister Kenny method. One patient was a college classmate of my husband’s. Life that summer was hugely stressful as was life this past summer.
We were so excited when the Salk vaccine became available in 1954. Parents couldn’t wait to have their children vaccinated. Polio is now so rare that there are fewer than 500 cases reported in the world, almost exclusively in the poorest countries of Africa and Asia.
It was the vaccine that made the difference. So it is really hard for me to understand why people don’t want the vaccine for themselves and their eligible children. As a nurse, it is particularly difficult for me to understand the reluctance of health care providers. We should be leading the way and, of course, many, many of us are.
Come on, folks. Let’s finish this job. Let all who are eligible get vaccinated.
Mary Lou Moore
Winston-Salem
Harris is unprepared
Is there truly any American, with the exception of Vice President Kamala Harris, who does not understand the “root causes” of the issue with illegal immigrants? And yes, the leadership of Guatemala, Mexico, Honduras and El Salvador would be most pleased to see the U.S. government send hundreds of millions of U.S. dollars — American taxpayers’ money — to their countries.
Meanwhile, record numbers continue to come. We feed them, house them, medically treat them and educate them and then relocate them throughout the U.S. More than 170,000 per month have been stopped at the border for the past three months. And illegal immigrants from some 29 countries are being encountered at the U.S./Mexico border.
I am sorry, but Harris is a lightweight and in way over her head. As soon as she makes her trip to Europe, could she consider going to the southern U.S. border? Can’t President Biden just tell her to go? It is somewhat overwhelming to think that this lady is in the No. 2 position to take over the U.S. leadership.
Ray Branch
Bermuda Run
Not the same
I’d like to answer the questions raised by the June 12 letter “Forgot the riots,” saying that liberals are ignoring the violence and destruction caused by Black Lives Matter and antifa.
The violence associated with BLM and antifa has been greatly exaggerated by Fox News and other right-wing media outlets. According to a Harvard study about BLM released last year, “The overall levels of violence and property destruction were low, and most of the violence that did take place was, in fact, directed against the BLM protesters.
“Police were reported injured in 1% of the protests. A law enforcement officer killed in California was allegedly shot by supporters of the far-right ‘boogaloo’ movement, not anti-racism protesters.
“The killings in the line of duty of other law enforcement officers during this period were not related to the protests.
“In short, our data suggest that 96.3% of events involved no property damage or police injuries, and in 97.7% of events, no injuries were reported among participants, bystanders or police.”
Like most liberals, I condemn all violence. But even at their worst, none of the incidents involving BLM were on the same level of thousands of people from across the country meeting in Washington, D.C., for the purpose of violently overthrowing a presidential election.
An attack on the Capitol is an attack on America itself. Even if I approved of the other violence — and I don’t — it’s not the same.
William Ang
Winston-Salem
Support the research
We need Congress to support those living with Alzheimer’s disease and dementia. Currently, 180,000 people in North Carolina are living with the disease. By 2025, this number is expected to grow to 210,000 people. Legislation in Congress can help ease the impacts of dementia on those diagnosed and their caregivers.
My grandfather was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. Within a few years he went from dancing around the living room with my grandmother to not remembering her name. He passed from the disease in 2012. As a child, I questioned why the doctors could not stop his rapid decline. This experience led me to study neuroscience in college and graduate school. I now work in neuroscientific research at Wake Forest Baptist Health Center. I see the impacts of dementia on a daily basis.
Rep. Kathy Manning understands the need to address dementia. She cosponsored HR 2517, the Comprehensive Care for Alzheimer’s Act, which asks Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Innovation to test a new model of dementia care management, making it easier for those diagnosed to access services and medical care. She also cosponsored HR 3085, the Equity in Neuroscience and Alzheimer’s Clinical Trials (ENACT) Act. This bill will ensure underrepresented populations receive access to clinical trials.
Join me, and the Alzheimer’s Association, in thanking Manning for her leadership. I urge Sen. Thom Tillis and Sen. Richard Burr to join her in cosponsoring the Senate version of these bills.
Emily DiMarco Winston-Salem