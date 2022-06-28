The Readers' Forum: Wednesday letters

Greater grounds

I’ve never had greater grounds for pessimism than Friday’s Supreme Court sadistic revenge decision targeted upon girls and women with the overturn of Roe v. Wade.

We’ve all known that this was coming. Former President Trump’s lying-through-their-teeth recent Supreme Court picks fit right in as those missing puzzle pieces, revealing the sordid picture that continues to emerge as the Jan. 6 committee investigations continue to amplify.

Our common human goodness can withstand differences of opinion, but cannot stand as one righteous group maintains that its singular brand of morality is the final answer.

Morality binds and it also blinds.

Bruce C. Anderson

Clemmons

Court dreams

I dream that the Supreme Court did not issue opinions authorizing almost anyone to acquire unlimited numbers of weapons of war; rather that it acted to prevent the 40,000 gun deaths and hundreds of thousands of gun injuries that occur yearly in the United States.

I dream that the Supreme Court did not intervene in the 2000 presidential election, and that Al Gore’s popular vote majority won the White House. In my dream, President Gore focused on our national resources as his main issue, fighting global warming, and didn’t invent weapons of mass destruction pretexts to justify Middle Eastern wars.

I dream that the Supreme Court didn’t use the Citizens United case to make our elections a bidding war among billionaires and large corporations that aren’t required to tell their shareholders what their unlimited political contributions support. Deciding that political money is “speech,” the justices left many Americans speechless.

I dream that the justices know that a woman and her doctor are more qualified than distant politicians to make abortion decisions. They did in 1973.

I dream that the justices show an understanding that, in our nation of many religions, the separation of church and state is an essential ingredient of domestic tranquility; that majority rule is the fundamental principle of democracy; and that judicial decisions that polarize our population weaken the credibility of the court and the standing of our country.

I dream that our United States became a more perfect union …

Larry Roth

Winston-Salem

A celebration

On June 18, I attended the Pride parade in Winston-Salem. I had never done so in the past and had a free morning so I found myself in the midst of happy, patient, kind, fun-loving men, women, children and pets. There were many families, young adults and older adults like myself, all enjoying a gorgeous N.C. morning.

Some wore outfits making themselves works of art. There were colorful hats, balloons, bubbles, music, flags, floats, politicians and even a few drag queens. In other words, it was a parade, acceptable family fare by most anyone’s standards.

It saddened me to see this event compared to the downfall of civilization and sinful. The definition of sin is “an immoral act considered to be a transgression against divine law.” There was nothing immoral or even amoral about this event, there were no evident transgressions committed, and are the original Ten Commandments not part of God’s law teaching us to love our neighbor as we love ourselves?

There are many things currently occurring in our country that could lead to national or global destruction. The Pride parade participants appeared to be trying to counteract some of those things in the best way they know how: celebrating each other’s differences and similarities.

I would suggest putting it on your calendar for next year, as who doesn’t love a parade?

Sue Ann Langfitt

Winston-Salem

Child abuse

While your readers are thinking through the possible consequences of the Supreme Court decision on abortion, they should read the June 25 Journal report on the critically injured 2-month-old child whose father has been charged with child abuse (“Child critically injured has died”). She had spent two years in medical facilities before dying without gaining consciousness. Was she an unwanted child? Read again the list of injuries. And weep until you have no more tears and take a stand that is not driven by politics.

Emily Herring Wilson

Winston-Salem