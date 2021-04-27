The Readers' Forum: Wednesday letters

But in our hearts, we know they do matter. And that should tell us something.

David Shuford

Winston-Salem

No one is impressed

Rep. Jim Jordan; Sen. Ted Cruz; Sen. Rand Paul; Sen. Ron Johnson. Last week I saw each of these Republican legislators throwing hissy fits over COVID restrictions rather than being respectful of the afflicted and setting a good example for people. This pandemic has killed almost 600,000 Americans. It’s not over, people are dying, and these men are acting like a bunch of 8-year-olds who are being told they have to go to bed.

They say they’re tired of the restrictions. Don’t they think everybody is?

Do they really expect us to think they can lead America? All they can do is throw tantrums. That’s not leadership. I would be embarrassed if my children acted the way they act.

Seriously, is this the Republican response to being asked to sacrifice for the good of the country? Is this the Republican attitude toward a little inconvenience?