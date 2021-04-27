The Readers' Forum: Wednesday letters

The biggest problem
In “No reason to fear a secular nation” (April 10), Phil Zuckerman wrote that increasing “godlessness” (as he put it) in America is a good thing. Essentially, he said: As societies become more prosperous and educated, secularization grows up “organically.” But we still believe in morality and human rights. We’re enlightened. Government works better than churches anyway. So don’t worry.
In other words, things are going great, so naturally God goes out the window.
Naturally. It’s human nature that we only turn to God when we realize we have a problem we cannot solve. The biggest problem we cannot solve is our own sin. On the other hand, if there’s no God, there’s no sin.
But there’s another problem. We used to believe human rights are granted by a god. If we’re not going to believe that anymore, then we’ve lost our foundation. Over time, as the vestiges of this kind of “godliness” (for lack of a better word) waste away, so will the things that spring from it. Maybe we should worry after all.
Interestingly, Zuckerman didn’t address whether the god we ignore actually exists. That would seem to be a pretty important detail. If God does exist, then Zuckerman’s point is wrongheaded. If He doesn’t exist, then our ideals really don’t matter. In fact, nothing matters. Nothing at all.
But in our hearts, we know they do matter. And that should tell us something.
David Shuford
Winston-Salem
No one is impressed
Rep. Jim Jordan; Sen. Ted Cruz; Sen. Rand Paul; Sen. Ron Johnson. Last week I saw each of these Republican legislators throwing hissy fits over COVID restrictions rather than being respectful of the afflicted and setting a good example for people. This pandemic has killed almost 600,000 Americans. It’s not over, people are dying, and these men are acting like a bunch of 8-year-olds who are being told they have to go to bed.
They say they’re tired of the restrictions. Don’t they think everybody is?
Do they really expect us to think they can lead America? All they can do is throw tantrums. That’s not leadership. I would be embarrassed if my children acted the way they act.
Seriously, is this the Republican response to being asked to sacrifice for the good of the country? Is this the Republican attitude toward a little inconvenience?
If the Republicans want to know why they’re losing popularity and have to resort to gerrymandering and voter suppression, they need look no further than these spoiled brats. They may play well to the nutty wing of their party, but I guarantee that nobody else is impressed.
Bonnie G. Vaughn
Winston-Salem
Red meat
Over the weekend we learned from Rep. Lauren Boebert that, as she tweeted, “Joe Biden’s climate plan includes cutting 90% of red meat from our diets by 2030. They want to limit us to about four pounds a year. Why doesn’t Joe stay out of my kitchen?”
Donald Trump Jr. was quick to jump in; he tweeted: “I’m pretty sure I ate 4 pounds of red meat yesterday. That’s going to be a hard NO from me.”
Former Trump economic adviser and current Fox host Larry Kudlow weighed in Friday night, adding the twist that in Biden’s America, beer would be “plant-based.”
Way to stand up to the liberals, you patriots!
Only one problem: There’s nothing in Biden’s climate plan about limiting red meat. Nothing. It’s not there.
What happened was that a cheap British tabloid, the Daily Mail, took it upon itself to speculate about what terrible things “could” theoretically be included in the plan and the Trumpsters saw it and ran with it. They didn’t care if it was true — if it’s negative, if it allows them to display their disrespect, they’ll repeat it.
Why do they do this? Do their followers really swallow it? Are they that dumb?