The Readers' Forum: Wednesday letters

Could be worse

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, the Republican Party’s guiding light, finally took on the task that most Republicans had been avoiding. She answered the question, “What is a woman?”

At a Republican assembly in Georgia earlier this month, she explained: “I’m going to tell you right now what is a woman. We are a creation of God. We came from Adam’s rib. God created us with his hands. We may be the weaker sex, we are the weaker sex, but we are our partner’s, our husband’s wife.”

So, to summarize, to be a woman, you have to be weak. You have to be married — to a man, so no lesbians allowed. And you have to believe in the creation myth.

I don’t know, maybe it’s me, but I feel like that definition leaves out a whole lot of women. But on the other hand, she didn’t say you have to be white, so maybe it’s a wash.

Bethany Pare

Winston-Salem

No change for me

I have a problem with your approach to electric vehicles, as exemplified by the April 11 story “Triad unplugged.” What if I don’t want an EV? What if I look at its price tag, its thus-far unsupported recharging infrastructure, the inconvenience of pausing to recharge it and decide that I just don’t want it? What if I like my old, reliable, fossil-fuel-fueled vehicle? Am I going to be forced to change over by the “progressive” culture, just like I was with a smartphone?

The only reason we’re switching the whole automobile industry, I believe, is so Detroit can make money. But some things work just fine and don’t need to be changed.

Gary C. Parent

Winston-Salem

Qualified and capable

It made me feel so good to watch the White House ceremony to honor soon-to-be Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson! She is so qualified and capable.

I’m debating with myself whether the Republican obstruction to her nomination was just the Republicans’ typical disrespectful obstruction or whether it construed actual racism.

I know how much the Republicans hate “the race card,” but they sure seem to invite it to be played a lot.

Jackson’s confirmation is a great victory for Black people. And Republicans are acting as if it’s a loss for them. So does it follow? Is it fair? I’m starting to think so.

The Republican Party is going out of its way to be disrespectful to Black people, to Democrats (including the president of the United States), to LGBTQ youth — and deadly to them — but we never hear them renounce their colleagues who attended white supremacist rallies. They support a president who tried to overthrow the U.S. government to remain in power. Do they even like America? I think it’s fair to ask.

Patricia Branch

Winston-Salem

Look it up

The day after some celebrated the first openly gay woman winning an Oscar (“NC native (Ariana) Debose makes history,” March 29), others celebrated Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill being signed into law.

For years we tried to legislate, teach and pray the gay away. Religion shamed and society made laws. Neither worked because, as research has shown, it is far deeper than choice.

A neuropsychiatrist could explain the intricacies of the brain’s delicate wiring and possibly help us understand why we differ.

A pediatric surgeon could explain the frequency of babies born with a disorder of sex development. At a moment of great joy for parents, something is amiss and an extra chromosome has caused confusion. It happens for 1 in 1,500 births. Although doctors and parents try to fix it, sometimes children grow to feel gender dysphoria, a mismatch with what we think they should be. Why make it harder on them?

Look up these words: lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, cisgender, gender diverse, gender expression, gender identity, nonbinary and sexual orientation. Feeling confused? At least you are trying.

Children develop at their own pace, with their own thoughts, no matter how much we try to control them. The best way to help them grow into healthy adults is to love them unconditionally.

We can’t fix everything with a law. But we can expand our understanding.

We can hone our empathy. Look that up. We need more of it.

Kathy Cooper

Winston-Salem