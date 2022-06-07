The Readers' Forum: Wednesday letters

What will it take?

The Second Amendment recognizes the right to bear arms as a corollary of a “well regulated” militia. It is the legislature’s responsibility to regulate guns. The vast majority of Americans overwhelmingly agree on commonsense gun regulations, such as waiting periods, background checks, raising the minimum age and banning military (assault) rifles. Problematically, the only Americans who can actually regulate guns are the handful in Congress. North Carolinians are at the mercy of N.C. Sen. Joyce Krawiec and her fellow Republicans, and U.S. Sens. Thom Tillis and Richard Burr. They, and they alone, have the power to regulate guns and protect us, but instead, they take millions from the NRA and offer “prayers” for the families of the victims of gun violence.

What will it take for Krawiec, Tillis and Burr to regulate guns? We know what hasn’t been enough: the slaughter of other people’s children at school; of other people’s neighbors at malls and businesses and concerts; of other churchgoers at other churches. Nothing that has happened to others has been enough.

Would Krawiec, Tillis and Burr be moved to action if one of their own were a victim? Would they find clarity and resolve if they had to spend some of their NRA money on a child-size coffin for their child or grandchild? If it were their church lined with the coffins of their fellow churchgoers?

What will it take for the voters of North Carolina? We can’t change the past, but we can change senators.

Linda Agnant

Winston-Salem

Birthday list

I have read many columns on the Journal’s editorial page, letters to the editor and many cartoons on the editorial page. Some have been very good. Never have I read one that hit the mark as well as the June 6 column “What I want for my birthday” by Robin Adams Cheeley. This one hit the mark so well — well thought out, timely and thought provoking — that I would like to extend my thanks to the writer for such a wonderful column.

Now if only the wish list could be a reality and not just a list.

Nancy Gibson

Winston-Salem

Sincere prayers

No, prayer isn’t nonsense, as Rob Schofield’s May 28 column, “Cliches won’t get the job done, Vol. IX,” stated. It is one side of the ongoing conversation between God and humanity, and like other statements, can be sincere, cynical or disingenuous. People of faith believe all prayer, even the insincere, is heard and met with responses often not intended by the person praying, responses like constituent pressure for tighter gun regulation.

Returning to sincerity, the Prayers of the People portion of the Holy Eucharist I attended Sunday included requests for support and comfort for Uvalde, Texas, survivors and God’s peace for the dead — honest long-distance statements of caring. Later, in the post-communion prayer, we asked that God “… send us out to do the work you (God) have given us to do … .” Parting conversations indicated that many of us think efforts for better gun regulation are part of that work.

M. James Mansfield Jr.

Winston-Salem

Legitimate news

I’m looking forward to the June 9 live hearings of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol. The whole attack stinks, as does the Republican defense of its perpetrators and some Republican legislators’ attempts to downplay the whole event. But with several Proud Boys and Oath Keepers being charged with seditious conspiracy (“Extremists charged in riot at US Capitol,” June 7) — and some already pleading guilty — this may well be the most consequential issue facing us today — especially if it turns out to be just a trial run for their next attempt to overthrow the American government.

Rep. Liz Cheney, who was a top Republican official until she stood up for the truth against Trumpism, says, “People must pay attention. People must watch, and they must understand how easily our democratic system can unravel if we don’t defend it.”

Let’s see what the committee has.

Fans of Fox News will have to turn elsewhere, since Fox has decided that it’s more important to air Tucker Carlson’s bigotry than actual news. But I agree with Cheney that they should pay attention. I’m sure it will be aired by many legitimate news sources.

Larry Jameson

Winston-Salem

Misguided people

I can’t imagine that when the founders wrote the Second Amendment, when a long gun was a muzzle loading single shot weapon and a handgun was a flintlock pistol, that they intended “a well regulated militia” to mean that a misguided, troubled, 18-year-old high school dropout with a grudge could walk into a gun shop and buy a weapon whose only purpose is to kill as many people as possible in as short period of time as possible. If laws can’t prevent that because of the reading of the Second Amendment, then, following that logic, that same kid, or anyone else, should be able to buy hand grenades and mortars or any other weapon that could cause mass destruction just like the AR-15.

Consider that the shooter at Sandy Hook, with an AR-15, killed 20 children and six educators in approximately four minutes with 154 bullets. That’s an average of one bullet fired every 1.6 seconds for four long minutes.

We will always have misguided people with mental problems, but we don’t have to have laws that allow them, or anyone with a grudge, to own weapons whose only purpose could be to “wage war” against large numbers of their fellow humans.

We are the only wealthy, developed country in the world that has incidents of mass murders of innocent people occurring multiple times every week. The only significant difference between our country and the others is that we do not regulate these weapons of war and mass destruction.

Hugh M. Parker

Winston-Salem

Gun legislation

A recent letter published in the Journal said Sen. Richard Burr has accepted $6.9 million from the NRA, and Sen. Thom Tillis $4.4 million (“NRA contributions,” June 1). Was that supposed to encourage and enable them to prepare legislation to protect our children and other victims from the carnage now raging through America? Or was it to buy their votes against such legislation?

The Second Amendment calls for a “well regulated militia.” Semi-automatic weapons and assault rifles in the hands of teenagers and people suffering with mental illness do not constitute a well-regulated anything. What’s it going to take before Republicans support gun control legislation that the majority of Americans want?

N.C. Sen. Joyce Krawiec’s guest column, “Working to keep our children safe,” the same day, listed 15 things the N.C. legislature has done “to keep our children safe.” All of them dealt with schools. Not one item mentioned guns at all. Hardened schools aren’t the answer. Killings will continue at malls and other public places. Speed limits and seat belts don’t prevent traffic accidents, but they have reduced the number of traffic fatalities. Gun controls won’t prevent all shootings, but they will certainly reduce the carnage.

How many more children and other victims have to die before Republican lawmakers grow the courage to stand up to the NRA and everyone else who values guns more than children?

Another letter the same day (“Mass shootings”) suggested a solution: Stop voting for Republicans. I say, “Amen to that.”

James H. Dilda

Kernersville