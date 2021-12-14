The Readers' Forum: Wednesday letters

More of Rep. Manning’s colleagues, Republicans and Democrats, need to support putting a price on carbon pollution. Clean energy is the future. Maybe the Ghost of Christmas Future will visit Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis and Rep. Patrick McHenry and encourage them to join Rep. Manning in supporting the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act.

Bill Blancato

Winston-Salem

Be prepared

Which is more dangerous to our nation? A Trump victory in 2024? Or a Biden victory in 2024?

If former President Trump wins, and he very well could, with the changes Republicans made in voting laws and election official standards in several states, this could mean the end to free and fair elections. Our democracy could crumble and become just a past experiment for the history books. We would become a country run by authoritarianism, our freedom to choose our leaders gone.