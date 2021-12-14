The Readers' Forum: Wednesday letters

A working democracy?
When Benjamin Franklin was asked what, in fact, the country had after the ratification of the U.S. Constitution, he replied, “A republic, if you can keep it!”
For 234 years, the U.S. has been the gold standard for liberal democracy, right?
Times change. I invite all the readers to consult Würzburg University’s website: Democracy Matrix (www.democracymatrix.com). It uses a cross-section of criteria to rate the world’s governments.
Its criteria includes: “Procedures of Decision,” “Regulation of the Intermediate Sphere,” “Public Communication,” “Guarantee of Rights” and “Rules Settlement and Implementation.”
On the top of the panel the other criteria: “Freedom,” “Equality,” “Control.”
Cross referencing these criteria, the Democracy Matrix ranks the world’s top 176 governments from the top ranking of Working Democracy to the bottom: Hard Autocracy.
Sobering ranking for America: 36th (Deficient Democracy).
Germany 5th, Spain 11th, Italy 22nd and Japan 25th are ranked as Working Democracies.
The three countries America fought in World War II to liberate from autocratic rule now are thriving, working democracies. Throw in Franco’s Spain for good measure. Yes, they rank above us, too.
A choice will be made in November 2022. Consider who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 to overturn a valid election. Consider which party supports the insurrectionists. Ask yourselves why and how America has fallen to 36th in the world; no longer a “working” democracy. Answer Franklin’s question: A republic, can we keep it?
No election has been stolen — yet. One party plays by the rules. Vote.
Gary Bolick
Clemmons
Clean energy future
Developing and building the technologies we need to combat climate change will create jobs, at least 1,750 of them at the new Toyota battery plant near Greensboro. That’s a great start, but we need more investment in renewable energy, batteries, long-duration electricity storage, efficiency and lots of other things no one has thought of yet.
Last year the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), not known as a radical environmental organization, issued a report saying that climate change poses a major risk to America’s economy and its financial system and to efficiently channel investments to activities that reduce greenhouse gas emissions we need to put a price on carbon pollution. Many thanks to Rep. Kathy Manning, who has heeded the CFTC’s advice by becoming the 92nd co-sponsor of the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, which will put a price on carbon pollution, return the money raised to households, drive innovation and create more jobs like the ones Toyota is bringing to the Triad.
More of Rep. Manning’s colleagues, Republicans and Democrats, need to support putting a price on carbon pollution. Clean energy is the future. Maybe the Ghost of Christmas Future will visit Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis and Rep. Patrick McHenry and encourage them to join Rep. Manning in supporting the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act.
Bill Blancato
Winston-Salem
Be prepared
Which is more dangerous to our nation? A Trump victory in 2024? Or a Biden victory in 2024?
If former President Trump wins, and he very well could, with the changes Republicans made in voting laws and election official standards in several states, this could mean the end to free and fair elections. Our democracy could crumble and become just a past experiment for the history books. We would become a country run by authoritarianism, our freedom to choose our leaders gone.
However, if Biden wins again, we risk a greater insurrection than we saw in 2020! Trump’s “troops” are more prepared, more desperate, more determined! The Stop the Steal movement, along with QAnon, together with all the other right-wing groups and Republicans who believe Trump won in 2020, are waiting for a reason for a civil war. Trump losing again would be just that reason. They would believe the election was stolen again from their “savior.”