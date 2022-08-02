The Readers' Forum: Wednesday letters

To go forward ...

There’s an adage that goes something like this: Voting is like driving a car. You use R to go backward, D to go forward.

Two weeks ago, Rep. Virginia Foxx shifted into reverse to vote against expanding health care and benefits for 3.5 million veterans exposed to burn pits overseas. Ten N.C. Republican delegation members voted in favor of this bipartisan legislation, but not Foxx, who joined only two other N.C. House members, Dan Bishop and David Rouzer, in voting no. Thankfully, it passed without her vote, 342-88.

Last week, Foxx voted with Reps. Dan Bishop and Madison Cawthorn against the COVID Cognitive Research Act. This legislation, sponsored by an Ohio Republican, passed the House on a 350-69 vote, and will support work to aid millions impacted by this very real and evolving virus.

Also last week, Foxx joined Budd in voting against a bundle of bills that included, among other things, funding for pediatric cancer research and weather alert messaging. This legislation passed the House on a 336-90 vote.

I’m not saying that a representative can’t vote no. I’m only saying that Foxx votes no even when most of her own peers vote yes. In just the last two weeks, she has voted against our veterans, children with cancer, those living in communities at risk of extreme weather and millions impacted by COVID.

It’s time to reverse the vote on Foxx and, at least, vote in a Republican who is willing to drive our country forward.

Janice Jennings

Winston-Salem

Facts matter

Exactly what is it that the Journal wants Nido Qubein to do regarding Mark Martin, High Point University’s incoming law school dean? Martin hasn’t been charged with a crime that I know of. Obviously from your editorial (“Meanwhile, at HPU …” July 27), that is a fact of little significance.

Citing The New York Times and the Washington Post, as you do (two newspapers whose objectivity has become questionable) is a subtle attempt to impugn Martin’s character.

The words you use like “reported (yet again),” “may have been,” “according to” and “allegedly suggested,” are terms that do nothing less than echo in the shadowy realm between fact and fiction. Facts matter in life, and when they are implied instead of stated, then the first causalities are trust, integrity and honesty.

It’s not my intention to defend Martin. If he is charged in connection to the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, then he will have his day in court.

The Journal published an opinion piece about Martin. OK, I get it. However, my hope is that you fully understand the influence your words have on public discourse regardless of what the topic-at-hand may be. Sadly, many people form lasting opinions about hot-button topics simply based on a screaming sensational headline or a couple of paragraphs dripping with conjecture.

As a newspaper it is your responsibility to be the undisputed source of facts that form the headwaters of any public debate. Martin, Qubein, HPU and your readers deserve nothing less.

Don Dwiggins

Winston-Salem

A big impact

Congratulations to the 2022 "7 over Seventy” honorees, especially James Rousseau! Having worked with Jim for many years at Forsyth Technical Community College, I was not surprised to see his name listed, as Jim has made a big impact in the community over many years.

People like Jim don't stop after retirement, they keep on keeping on! Thank you, Jim for your tireless efforts and commitment to people and the community of Winston-Salem.

Rebecca VanderKlok

Bermuda Run

Explain

The fifth shooting at Hanes Mall over the last five years occurred last week. How can this happen? Hanes Mall is a posted Gun Free Zone. “No guns allowed” is supposed to result in no shootings. Yet they keep happening. Somebody please explain.

David Gellatly

Winston-Salem