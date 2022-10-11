The Readers' Forum: Wednesday letters

Besse endorsement

If Dan Besse’s only contribution to county governance was his vast knowledge and lifelong study of climate and environmental impact, he would still have my vote. If ever there was a time for reducing our local footprint on waste and improving our protective policies toward efficient environmental stewardship, now would be the time to call on Dan.

But Dan Besse’s grasp of community and regional issues far exceeds his respect for nature and solutions for collective impact. His grasp of competing social issues is expansive and open-minded. He’s a smart guy!

Maybe as important to me is his access for conversation and willingness to hear my concerns, my advocacies and the values I hold on issues facing our county and city. They are shared across zoning, economic development, housing, health care and especially education. His values are grounded in listening and fairness and the integrity of consistent application across his decades of service. I know that, having lost arguments for his vote and observed his serious consideration and compromise with opposing views.

Dan Besse is a Forsyth County commissioner for our troubled times.

Bill Donohue

Pfafftown

Make a choice

Soon liberals will have to make a choice. They should consider the following facts:

Ten thousand people per day turn 65 and will do so until at least 2030.

Social Security is designed to be no more than 50-60% of household income in retirement.

Democrats had their fun voting for President Biden in this state, but former President Trump won here so nobody has to take the blame for the rampant inflation and loss of market value. That will not be true in the midterms. Ask any financial adviser if they want the Democrats’ leadership to continue.

Republicans have demonstrated themselves to be fiscally negligent as well, but they are at least cognizant of the current disastrous path. Everyone’s 401(k) has sunk like the Titanic and Democratic politicians plainly don’t care.

People are aging rapidly and will need their 401(k)s. Liberals can indulge their woke agenda and electric car fantasies, but their parents and grandparents will be eating mostly peanut butter sandwiches and Ramen noodles. Of course, they will be walking to the store because fixed-income consumers won’t be able to afford gas or electric vehicles.

OK, younger Democrats, vote for Biden’s cronies and get your student loans forgiven. If only your older relatives would be so forgiving for your mistake.

Harry R. Cooke

Winston-Salem

The perfect place

Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville ran for office after retiring from his previous career as a football coach, at the University of Mississippi and Auburn University. He made millions while the Black players he coached essentially worked for free.

Last weekend at a Trump rally, Tuberville went off on Democrats who want “reparations” — in other words, Black people — “because they think the people that do the crime are owed that!”

The crowd of Trump supporters cheered.

I wonder if the people who played on Tuberville’s teams were shocked by his racism or if they already knew.

Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, N.C. Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, every prominent Black Republican should know that many of their colleagues and many Trump supporters think just like this — that Blacks are layabouts who just want to commit crimes and have things handed to them.

Every day I’m surrounded by Black people who work hard to put food on the table, just like white people. But bigots will forever see them as criminals and thieves.

And the current Republican Party, with its tolerance for the growing fringe that yells “Democrats want to replace white people with Jews and illegals!” is the perfect place for them.

Leland Stout

Winston-Salem

Democracy

The once-proud party of Lincoln has devolved into the party of Trump. Though a pitiful few cling to a bygone past steeped in the noblest of traditions, the mainstream GOP follows totalitarianism crudely masquerading as democracy.

Don Martin, long the superintendent of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, whose tenure was marked by “school choice,” which effectively re-segregated public schools, is now unopposed as Forsyth County commissioner.

Rep. Virginia Foxx, representing her gerrymandered district, is somehow victimized by those who oppose economic inequality, disenfranchisement and a refurbished poll tax.

And Senate candidate Rep. Ted Budd proudly counts himself Trump’s most loyal Republican acolyte. Not wishing to give anything away before the election, he coyly refuses to commit to accepting the results of the election.

Locally, we can expect the school board to be dominated by a slate of Republican loyalists to wage war on public education. No doubt books will be banned and teachers censored as the board-elect will encourage inequality and lower test scores.

If the past is any guide, we can look forward to a GOP that will pursue, as Nelson Rockefeller once warned, a “program based on racism and sectionalism.” Few in the party have shown the same courage as Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, who willingly place allegiance to country over party.

As Pericles, the famed Athenian statesman, proclaimed prior to the outbreak of plague that befell the city, said, “Future ages will wonder at us, just as the present age wonders at us now.”

Colleen and Jeff Lerner

Winston-Salem

Inclusion

As a U.S. Navy veteran, I cringed just a little when I didn’t see the Navy included in the Journal’s Oct. 6 article “Hunger plan builds on federal role in feeding millions.”

The article mentioned the “Air Force, Army, Marines and Space Force.” After all, the Marines are within the Department of the Navy, so by including the Navy, the Marines are automatically included.

Amanda Adams Enloe

U.S. Navy veteran, 1981-1986

Winston-Salem

Protecting children

The Oct. 7 letter “An odd premise” misses the point. Of course the students’ education suffered during COVID lockdowns; no one disputes that. But as COVID was ravaging our country, killing hundreds of thousands of people, the members of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school board were concerned with protecting our students’ lives. So little was known about the virus — we were learning in real time — that their decision not to gamble with children’s lives was prudent and, in the literal sense of the word, conservative.

At the time, conservative critics of the school board’s policies were indeed relying on their “crystal balls” and were opposed to any kind of preventative steps to keep the country safe. As a result, Republican-leaning areas suffered more COVID deaths and still do to this day. I’m grateful that the members of our school board were more interested in our children’s safety than in proving some political point to “own the libs.”

The letter writer, the husband of school board candidate Sarah Absher, says that the school board election is “a referendum on the board’s Democratic leadership.” COVID was a referendum on Republican leadership. With a president who was more concerned with his reelection than American lives and a Texan lieutenant governor who said grandparents should be willing to die to keep stores open, I’d say they failed.

Absher is a political operative who wants to radicalize our schools. Why make students suffer more than they already have?

James T. Fuller

Winston-Salem