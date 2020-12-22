The Readers' Forum: Wednesday letters

Roaring back
It is such a relief to finally have a vaccine against COVID! I only wish it could have been sooner. I've known several people who were sick with coronavirus and one who died.
It’s hard to balance President Trump’s failures against this success. He lied repeatedly about the severity of COVID, he fumbled the federal response and failed to set up a sufficient pipeline of PPE, he undermined governors’ efforts to keep their populations safe and he no doubt bullied many Republican governors into following his deceit, which cost their residents’ lives.
He’s also failed to convince Republicans in Congress to provide substantial relief for people who have lost their income through no fault of their own.
But he is largely responsible for the rapid development of the vaccine.
If only we’d had it 300,000 American deaths ago — or if only he’d tried to keep those people alive.
I’m eager to be vaccinated. I’m eager for Winston-Salem and the rest of North Carolina to come out of whatever phase we’re in now. I pray that our economy will come roaring back to life in 2021. And I hope the incoming president is more competent and conscientious than the outgoing one.
April Reaves
Winston-Salem
Two parties
I grew up believing that the Republican Party and the Democratic Party were just two sides of the same coin; their opinions differed, but at their core, they were both composed of people who loved their country, believed in democracy and wanted what was best for our future.
It’s hard to know what to make of the changes we’ve seen — some before President Trump, but certainly exaggerated by his presidency. His followers have been consumed by anti-intellectual conspiracy thinking and a desire to overthrow a democratic election.
If there was any kind of voter fraud, they should have been able to prove it in a court of law. Trump’s own supporters in states like Georgia and in government agencies like Homeland Security should have been able to back his claims. They weren’t.
Longtime GOP strategist Steve Schmidt recently announced that after nearly 30 years as a Republican, he’s now registering as a Democrat: “Because in America today, it’s only the Democratic Party — which is the oldest political party in the world — that stands for the ideas and ideals of American liberty.”
He joins a long list of conservatives with a conscience — Stuart Stevens, Bill Kristol, Evan McMullin, former Rep. Joe Walsh and others — who have said, “Enough. This party no longer represents me.”
The Democratic Party is now the American party. The Republican Party is the anti-democracy party.
The only true question now is whether Trump changed the party or revealed it for what it always was.
Helen Batterton
Winston-Salem
The court dodged
There is no doubt in my mind that the Supreme Court unconstitutionally dodged the Texas case.
The justices had no right to refuse to hear the case on standing. A state has immeasurable standing over any other party in a case where the integrity of elections held in other states is in controversy, most especially when those elections determine the representatives and officers of the general government. If Texas did not have standing, who did?
In deciding a case on election procedures, the Texas Supreme Court ruled this past October, refusing to allow Harris County (Houston) to send 2.4 million mail ballots without requests for them. This ruling meant that Texas had to follow the rules set by the Texas legislature.
If Texas has to follow those rules, doesn't it have an interest in other states also following their rules?
Edwin Sineath
Winston-Salem
Explanation wanted
Perhaps I missed it, but I am still waiting for an explanation from Rep. Virginia Foxx and the other N.C. Republican representatives. Why, I want to know, did she sign on as a friend of the court in the lawsuit brought by the Texas attorney general to block votes cast in four states that President Trump lost? In other words, what did she and her 125 co-signers see in the lawsuit that nine Supreme Court justices did not see?
I call on the Journal to demand Foxx's answer to her sudden taste for activist judges who would overturn a presidential election. She signed on but she has not explained herself. Could it be, at long last, that she's ashamed of herself?
Thorns Craven
Winston-Salem