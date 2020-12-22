The Readers' Forum: Wednesday letters

Winston-Salem

Two parties

I grew up believing that the Republican Party and the Democratic Party were just two sides of the same coin; their opinions differed, but at their core, they were both composed of people who loved their country, believed in democracy and wanted what was best for our future.

It’s hard to know what to make of the changes we’ve seen — some before President Trump, but certainly exaggerated by his presidency. His followers have been consumed by anti-intellectual conspiracy thinking and a desire to overthrow a democratic election.

If there was any kind of voter fraud, they should have been able to prove it in a court of law. Trump’s own supporters in states like Georgia and in government agencies like Homeland Security should have been able to back his claims. They weren’t.

Longtime GOP strategist Steve Schmidt recently announced that after nearly 30 years as a Republican, he’s now registering as a Democrat: “Because in America today, it’s only the Democratic Party — which is the oldest political party in the world — that stands for the ideas and ideals of American liberty.”